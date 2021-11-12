ARIA Cybersecurity Secures $1.8 M Contract for Real-Time Network Monitoring for Cyber Attack Detection

Government agency to deploy ARIA SDS solution to improve the investigation of network traffic

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident detection and response, announces the receipt of a multi-million, multi-site sale of ARIA SDS solution from a national intelligence agency. The ARIA SDS products will be a critical component of the government’s solution to improve network visibility on networks vital to national security to detect communication performance and cybersecurity-related issues.



The ARIA SDS approach is ideal for this application, given its design for high-bandwidth processing, exceptional packet analytics, and real-time packet filtering capabilities. The ARIA SIA will easily aggregate the data, up to 120G, from the multi 10G networks found in over forty sites. Upon ingest, the ARIA PI application performs specified filtering to isolate traffic of interest. This traffic is then directed to a variety of cyber security tools, such as an IDS, for further threat hunting and investigation.

“We’re thrilled to have been selected for this program and confident that our ARIA applications will help the government achieve its goal of complete network visibility,” said Gary Southwell, General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity Systems. “The ARIA SIA and PI application was envisioned for exactly this purpose – to provide complete, real-time visibility of the entire network for cyber threat hunting.”

The rollout is targeted for the second half of 2022, subject to supply chain availability.

