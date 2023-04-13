London, UK --News Direct-- Ariana Resources PLC

Ariana Resources PLC (AIM:AAU) managing director Kerim Sener visits the Proactive London studio to provide an update on the gold exploration, development and production company's operations around Turkey, the Balkans and the eastern Mediterranean.

Sener highlights the favourable timing for copper and gold exploration and says that he's "very confident" in the future of the Tavsan gold mine in Turkey, where development work has been halted temporarily by a court ruling.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/ariana-resources-very-confident-in-future-of-tavsan-gold-mine-720643127