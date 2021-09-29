U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Arianne Phosphate to Attend the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

·2 min read
DAN: TSX-V (Canada)
 JE9N: FSE (Germany)
 DRRSF: OTC (USA)

SAGUENAY, QC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTC: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that Brian Ostroff, President of Arianne Phosphate, will be participating in a Company Webcast and Panel Presentation at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

"Arianne has been advancing its world-class Lac à Paul phosphate asset situated in Quebec, Canada," said Brian Ostroff, President of Arianne Phosphate. "With the significant improvement in the agricultural macro, driven by higher food prices and concerns around security of supply, we have seen a heightened interest in the Company and look forward to providing an update on our activities at the Lytham Conference."

Company Webcast
 The Company Webcast, to be conducted virtually, will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2:45pm ET. To access the panel, please visit Arianne's website at http://www.arianne-inc.com/ or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2788/42926 . The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Panel Presentation
 Additionally, Mr. Ostroff will be participating in a panel at Conference titled "Food Security and the Agricultural Supply Chain." The panel, also to be conducted virtually, will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11:00am ET. To access the panel, please visit: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham2/panel3/2264067.

1x1 Meetings
 Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from October 5-7, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/fall2021invreg.

Qualified Person
Raphael Gaudreault, eng. Qualified Person by NI 43-101, has approved this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

About Arianne Phosphate
 Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 185,389,469 shares outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Follow Arianne on:
 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ariannephosphate
Twitter: http://twitter.com/arianne_dan
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/ArianneResources
Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/arianneresources
Resource Investing News: http://resourceinvestingnews.com/?s=Arianne

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project and the use of net proceeds from the Offering. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labour and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Arianne Phosphate Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/29/c2667.html

