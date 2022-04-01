ARIANNE PHOSPHATE ISSUES SHARES AS INTEREST PAYMENT

-issuance of shares is in lieu of a cash payment

SAGUENAY, QC, April 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTC: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is announcing that it will issue 4,166,096 common shares at a price of $0.512 per share, in lieu of cash, as its annual interest payment to Mercury Financing Corp. ("Mercury") as at, March 31, 2022. As per the Company's announcement of March of 2021, Arianne reached an agreement with Mercury whereby Mercury extended its credit facility, reduced the principal of its loan and, reduced the annual interest rate (full details of the extension can be found on the Press Release dated March 18, 2021). As part of this extension, Arianne had at its sole option to issue the interest by way of shares or cash, such cash amount would have been equal to $2,133,041. The Company has elected to pay in common shares with these securities issued being subject to a hold period ending August 2, 2022.

"This is a win/win for all involved," said Brian Ostroff, President of Arianne Phosphate. "By electing to pay in shares, as opposed to cash, will allow the Company to preserve its substantial cash balance and defer any immediate requirements to raise additional capital. At the same time, it will allow Mercury to increase its participation in Arianne, showing support for the project and, keeping interests aligned with management and the other shareholders."

This transaction remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Participation At the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Conference

As well, Arianne announced today that it will be participating at the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually on April 4-7, 2022.

The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 11:00am ET on Monday, April 4, 2022, available at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham4/dan.v/2097285 . The webcast will also be archived and available for replay. Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

Brian Ostroff, President of Arianne Phosphate, added "this conference provides us the opportunity to continue to expand the awareness of our Company to an American audience. As the agricultural and fertilizer macro has greatly improved, so too has the investor interest in learning about Arianne and, an increased American-based investor participation in our Company."

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by NI 43-101, has approved this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 189,641,406 shares outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to be known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labour and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

