U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,498.57
    +467.56 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE REDUCES DEBT AND ISSUES SHARES AS INTEREST PAYMENT

CNW Group
·3 min read

DAN: TSX-V (Canada)
JE9N: FSE (Germany)
DRRSF: OTCQX (USA)

SAGUENAY, QC, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTC: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, today is announcing that it will issue 3,899,424 common shares at a price of $0.5107 per share, in lieu of cash, as its annual interest payment to Mercury Financing Corp. ("Mercury") as at, March 31, 2023.  As per the Company's announcement of March of 2021, Arianne reached an agreement with Mercury whereby Mercury extended its credit facility, reduced the principal of its loan and, reduced the annual interest rate (full details of the extension can be found on the Press Release dated March 18, 2021).  As part of the agreement with Mercury, Arianne has at its sole option the ability to pay its interest by way of cash or shares and, such cash amount would have been equal to $1,991,436. The Company has elected to pay this amount in common shares with these securities issued being subject to a hold period ending August 1, 2023.

As well, given Arianne's current cash position, the Company has also elected to reduce its outstanding debt with Mercury by $1,000,000 through a one-time cash payment.  This reduction in debt will allow the Company to save on its annual interest expense and reduce the amount currently owed on its credit facility.

"We are always looking to optimize the resources we have at our disposal," said Brian Ostroff, President of Arianne.  "By paying the interest in equity, we continue to maintain a very healthy cash balance and allows us to keep moving towards our number one objective:  advance the project towards development and unlock the substantial value that will come with that.  Further, the recent sale of a royalty we owned provided additional cash and allows us to reduce the debt we are holding, resulting in lower annual payments going forward for the Company."

This transaction remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 190,377,348 shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by NI 43-101, has approved this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Follow Arianne on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ariannephosphate
Twitter: http://twitter.com/arianne_dan
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/ArianneResources
Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/arianneresources
Resource Investing News: http://resourceinvestingnews.com/?s=Arianne

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities regulations in Canada and the United States (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, anticipated quality and production of the apatite concentrate at the Lac à Paul project. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects, "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to be known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock price; risks related to changes in commodity prices; sources and cost of power facilities; the estimation of initial and sustaining capital requirements; the estimation of labor and operating costs; the general global markets and economic conditions; the risk associated with exploration, development and operations of mineral deposits; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of exploration, development and production; risks associated with currency fluctuations; environmental risks; competition faced in securing experienced personnel; access to adequate infrastructure to support mining, processing, development and exploration activities; the risks associated with changes in the mining regulatory regime governing the Company; completion of the environmental assessment process; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued exploration and development activities at Lac à Paul project may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issue of common shares; the risk of litigation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued exploration activities, no material adverse change in commodity prices, exploration and development plans proceeding in accordance with plans and such plans achieving their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approval, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Arianne Phosphate Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/31/c0020.html

Recommended Stories

  • XRP Surges on 'Investor Hope' That Ripple Defeats SEC

    The token's surge is due to speculation around a long-running legal battle with the SEC, analysts say.

  • IMF unlocks $5.4 billion in funds to Argentina, boosting reserves

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved Argentina's fourth review under its $44 billion loan program on Friday, unlocking the disbursement of $5.4 billion to the indebted country, the lender said in a short statement. The IMF made no mention of Argentina's request for easing reserve targets that have becoming increasingly difficult to meet amid a historic drought hitting the country's grains exports, but said a longer statement would be released later. The IMF said its executive board had completed the fourth review of Argentina's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) which "enables an immediate disbursement" of funds to the country, taking the total given via the program to $28.9 billion.

  • As Pandemic-Era Rules End, Millions Will Lose Medicaid Coverage

    States can start removing people from Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program on April 1 as Covid-era rules come to an end, kicking off a process that is expected to reduce participation in the programs by more than 15 million people nationwide. During the pandemic, temporary federal rules prohibited states from removing people from Medicaid and CHIP, even if they no longer qualified or had failed to meet local requirements. As a result, the number of participants soared, reaching m

  • One of the world’s richest men knows why Silicon Valley Bank really failed: ‘People on iPhones’

    Stephen Schwartzman, worth $42 billion and at the head of a firm managing almost $1 trillion, says social media is what doomed the bank.

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Virgin Orbit’s sudden collapse is the latest in a series of high-risk failures by Richard Branson

    The satellite deployment startup founded by Branson is letting go of the bulk of its staff, citing an “inability to secure meaningful funding.”

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • Nomura Says US Money Supply Plunge Is ‘Elephant in the Room’ for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nomura Holdings Inc. strategist is warning that investors are overlooking a crucial clue as they grapple with the path of US inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Ra

  • GE Stock Breaks Out To New High After Soaring More Than 45% — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric will emerge as an aviation and defense pure play in early 2024 after completing its big breakup. Is GE stock a buy as it breaks out to multiyear highs? GE News The company remains on track to spin off its energy business, as GE Vernova, in early 2024.

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -114.29% and 1.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Does Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Have the Potential to Rally 33.64% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 33.6% in Snowflake Inc. (SNOW). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • A Fixed-Income Pro on Where to Park Your Cash During the Banking Tumult

    T. Rowe Price fixed-income manager Cheryl Mickel identifies the best spots to park short-term cash, how to navigate the banking sector, and where the Federal Reserve may be going next.

  • Three Stocks Turn $10,000 To $25,265 In Just 3 Months

    Investors enjoyed a small S&P 500 rally in March. But there were much more lucrative places to put money in the month.

  • Activision Stock Is Too Cheap: Analysts. They Expect Sale to Microsoft to Close.

    Wall Street "currently undervalues" the likelihood that regulators will allow the merger to be completed, according to New Street Research.

  • This Citigroup Preferred Yields 10%. Is It Too Good to Be True?

    A Citigroup preferred stock yields about 10%, an unusually good deal. Bank regulations passed in the wake of the financial crisis disallowed trust preferred as a component of Tier 1 bank capital but grandfathered the Citigroup issue. This gives Citigroup an incentive to keep the preferred outstanding.

  • Bear of the Day: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

    This stock looks very top heavy with the topline expected to contract this year and margins shrinking

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Five IBD 50 Chip Stocks Hold Surprisingly Low P/E Ratios; All Are Setting Up Buy Points

    These five semiconductor growth stocks have low P/E ratios and sound fundamentals and have gained between 19% and 50% this year so far.