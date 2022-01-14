U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,662.00
    +10.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,077.00
    +88.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,515.50
    +25.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,158.00
    +2.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.62
    +0.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1463
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.76
    +2.14 (+12.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8960
    -0.2840 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,651.72
    -1,203.88 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.04
    -19.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.37
    -3.48 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Ariat chooses Körber to digitize and automate supply chain

·4 min read

Retailer relies on Körber's software and robotics solutions to improve employee well-being and customer experience

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariat International, a leading footwear and apparel brand for equestrian sports, outdoor activities and work industries, has chosen Körber to increase throughput and maximize capacity in their central warehouse. As a result, Ariat can shift resources away from physically demanding, strenuous jobs to more skilled tasks for enhanced customer experiences.

88 autonomous mobile robots have been deployed at Ariat&#39;s distribution center in Texas.
88 autonomous mobile robots have been deployed at Ariat's distribution center in Texas.

Ariat is already capitalizing on Körber's K.Motion Warehouse Management System (WMS), which has just gone live at the facility in Texas. As a trusted partner delivering an end-to-end offering for supply chain execution, Körber is further driving Ariat's supply chain vision with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in collaboration with the global AMR leader Geek+. The retailer has now rolled out 88 robots for the fulfillment of their entire portfolio of products at this Texas DC.

"Kӧrber's partnership and experience in deploying their comprehensive technology solutions has allowed us to further improve our customer and employee experience", says Matt Hardenberg, Vice President of Distribution, Ariat International. "Automating picking with the AMRs and the WMS allows us to reinvest our team's time in customer-facing activities."

"With the integration of advanced robotics and AI technologies to its warehouse operations, Ariat is equipped with the needed efficiency gains, flexibility, and future scalability to strengthen its employee and customer experiences," says Randy Randolph, Vice President, Channel Relationships, of Geek+ America. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Körber on this innovative project and excited to see Ariat enhance its relationships with all its stakeholders through the many benefits of supply chain fulfillment automation."

"Körber aspires to be a trusted partner for customers to strengthen their supply chains. Our solutions, extensive experience and know-how create clear advantages for business performance, employees, and end customers", says Bill Ryan, CEO Software North America, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "Unlike anyone else, we provide the software, robotics and consulting for some of the world's most complex operations, reducing the manual labor for order fulfillment and streamlining internal processes. Our end-to-end supply chain solutions allow us to deliver a unique mix for each individual customer to conquer their supply chain complexities."

Owing to the pandemic, ongoing labor challenges and shifts in shopping habits requiring seamless online and brick-and-mortar fulfillment, Körber has seen a rapid uptake in autonomous mobile robots being deployed in retail environments. Since 2020, Körber has deployed thousands of robots in the market across varied AMR workflows.

About Ariat

Ariat was founded in 1993 to reimagine the boot for modern riders, ranchers, and workers. Our pursuit of functional innovation has raised the bar for performance, fit, and craftsmanship all in service to Ariat's global community of world-class athletes, Olympians, and people like you. Our products are designed to outperform in the most demanding environments. Ariat is now one of the top western, equestrian, outdoor, and work brands in the world. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 2000 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Contact:

Heather Smith


Director Corporate Communications


Körber Supply Chain


Heather.smith@koerber-supplychain.com


T +1 800 3283271

(PRNewsfoto/Korber Supply Chain)
(PRNewsfoto/Korber Supply Chain)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ariat-chooses-korber-to-digitize-and-automate-supply-chain-301461136.html

SOURCE Körber Supply Chain

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Cratered on Thursday

    Shopify rolled out new algorithms in mid-December that resulted in several updates. In addition to minor changes to image requirements, it also included significant modifications to how the platform recommends apps that help fill out Shopify's robust ecosystem. Many developers pay for advertising to drive traffic to their apps in Shopify's App Store.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Block Confirms Plans for Bitcoin Mining System

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc., the payments company formerly known as Square, is building a Bitcoin mining system and hiring a team for the effort, an executive said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on Mask

  • Why Amazon Stock Traded Lower on Thursday

    It wasn't just the down market that dragged the cloud computing giant lower. It may be losing share to a competitor.

  • Apple lost another top chip engineer — this time to Microsoft

    Microsoft's latest hire — taken directly from Apple — is seen as part of a push to build its own chips for its Azure servers amid a global processor shortage.

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2022

    Retirement is about protecting your nest egg, and living off it. These high-yield dividend stocks can help you.

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Apple AR Glasses: How Big Is The Business Opportunity?

    With speculation rising that Apple could announce a headset for virtual reality or augmented reality this year, one analyst decided to size the opportunity.

  • Exclusive-China agrees with U.S. to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year - sources

    China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters. The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels. "China agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if oil is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near the $75 level," said one source, without elaborating.

  • Tether Freezes $160M of USDT Stablecoin on Ethereum Blockchain

    Stablecoin issuer Tether froze three Ethereum addresses on Thursday, holding over $160 million worth of USDT, according to data from Etherscan. In total, Tether has blacklisted 563 addresses on the Ethereum blockchain since November 2017, according to the Bloxy block explorer. Tether has said in the past that it regularly works with regulators to supervise suspicious accounts.

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • Dogecoin Surges 11% as Payments Go Live on Tesla Store

    Users can purchase belt buckles, charges, and other merchandise as of Friday morning.

  • Why Microsoft could be ‘extremely well-positioned’ for metaverse success

    As companies seek to build out the metaverse, Microsoft Corp. may already have many of the necessary tools in its pocket.

  • Explainer-Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

    Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. Biden spearheaded a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves with Japan, India, South Korea, Britain and China in November that helped quell prices - even though, in the end, China did not take part. Rising oil prices present a political headache for Biden and any U.S. president, because the United States is the biggest consumer of gasoline globally, burning roughly 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of the motor fuel.

  • 5G's Green Footprint Stretches Across 'Railroads, Waterways and Airways of Tomorrow,' Says Qualcomm Exec

    At CES 2022, Qualcomm’s VP of economic strategy claims that the green outlook for 5G greatly surpasses that of previous generations of cellular technology

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Founder of nationwide tax-prep firm sentenced to prison for skimming $70 million in exorbitant fees over a 5-year period

    Prosecutors say Fesum Ogbazion duped taxpayers with promises of advances on their refunds and then buried them in fees.

  • Better Buy: DocuSign vs. Adobe

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) initially seem like very different companies. DocuSign is the world's largest e-signature company, while Adobe provides industry-standard creativity software like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro as cloud-based services. Adobe also integrates those services into its cloud-based sales, marketing, e-commerce, and analytics tools for enterprise customers.

  • Microsoft Is Heading for the Elusive $3 Trillion Market Capitalization

    Analysts see risks in the cloud software sector, which may be heading for a shock from more moderate spending. Not so for Microsoft.