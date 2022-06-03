U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.00
    -26.25 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,087.00
    -136.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,760.25
    -133.50 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.70
    -8.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.01
    +0.14 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.70
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.47
    -0.22 (-0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1380
    +0.2680 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,756.87
    -333.14 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    643.91
    -2.73 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Aridis Pharmaceuticals CEO to Participate in a Fireside Chat Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on June 7

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ARDS

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti-infective therapies to treat life-threatening infections, today announced that Vu Truong, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a virtual fireside chat presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on June 7 at 11 a.m. ET. Investors who wish to join the Fireside Chat can register for a free M-Vest membership using the link to the webcast below.

Event: 

Fireside Chat with Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Date/ Time:

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 11:00 am ET

Webcast:

Click here to register

During the fireside chat, moderated by Maxim Group Research Analyst Jason McCarthy, Dr. Truong is expected to provide an overview of Aridis' late-stage development pipeline and anticipated upcoming data readout timelines.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops anti-infectives to be used as first-line treatments to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and viral pandemics. The Company is utilizing its proprietary ʎPEX and MabIgX® technology platforms to rapidly identify rare, potent antibody-producing B-cells from patients who have successfully overcome an infection, and to rapidly manufacture mAbs for therapeutic treatment of critical infections. These mAbs are already of human origin and functionally optimized by the natural human immune system for high potency. Hence, they are already fit-for-purpose and do not require further engineering optimization to achieve full functionality.

The Company has generated multiple clinical stage mAbs targeting bacteria that cause life-threatening infections such as ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP) and hospital acquired pneumonia (HAP), in addition to preclinical stage antibacterial and antiviral mAbs. The use of mAbs as anti-infective treatments represents an innovative therapeutic approach that harnesses the human immune system to fight infections and is designed to overcome the deficiencies associated with the current standard of care, which is broad spectrum antibiotics. Such deficiencies include, but are not limited to, increasing drug resistance, short duration of efficacy, disruption of the normal flora of the human microbiome and lack of differentiation among current treatments. The mAb portfolio is complemented by a non-antibiotic novel mechanism small molecule anti-infective candidate being developed to treat lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients. The Company's pipeline is highlighted below:

Aridis' Pipeline

AR-301 (VAP). AR-301 is a fully human IgG1 mAb currently in Phase 3 clinical development targeting gram-positive Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) alpha-toxin in VAP patients.

AR-320 (nosocomial pneumonia). AR-320 is a fully human mAb targeting S. aureus alpha-toxin for prevention of nosocomial pneumonia. Statistically significant Phase 2 data in the target population of those ≤ 65 years of age was published in the September 2021 Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. The Company has completed discussions with the EMA and FDA on study design and expects to launch its Phase 3 study of AR-320 in mid-2022.

AR-101 (HAP). AR-101 is a fully human immunoglobulin M (IgM) mAb in Phase 2 clinical development targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) liposaccharides serotype O11, which accounts for approximately 22% of all P. aeruginosa hospital acquired pneumonia cases worldwide. This program is licensed to the Serum Institute of India and Shenzhen Arimab.

AR-501 (cystic fibrosis). AR-501 is an inhaled formulation of gallium citrate with broad-spectrum anti-infective activity being developed to treat chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients.  This program is currently in a Phase 2a clinical study in CF patients.

AR-701 (COVID-19). AR-701 is a cocktail of fully human mAbs discovered from convalescent COVID-19 patients that are directed at multiple envelope proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

AR-401 (blood stream infections). AR-401 is a fully human mAb preclinical program aimed at treating infections caused by gram-negative Acinetobacter baumannii.

AR-201 (RSV infection). AR-201 is a fully human IgG1 mAb directed against the F-protein of diverse clinical isolates of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This program is licensed exclusively to the Serum Institute of India.

For additional information on Aridis Pharmaceuticals, please visit https://aridispharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aridis' expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Aridis' current expectations and actual results could differ materially.  There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.  These factors include, but are not limited to, the need for additional financing, the timing of regulatory submissions, Aridis' ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of its existing product candidates and any other product candidates it may develop, approvals for clinical trials may be delayed or withheld by regulatory agencies, risks relating to the timing and costs of clinical trials, risks associated with obtaining funding from third parties, management and employee operations and execution risks, loss of key personnel, competition, risks related to market acceptance of products, intellectual property risks, risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses, risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, Aridis' ability to attract collaborators and partners and risks associated with Aridis' reliance on third party organizations.  While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Aridis' 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Aridis' other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Aridis does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies
ARDS@redchip.com

SOURCE Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aridis-pharmaceuticals-ceo-to-participate-in-a-fireside-chat-presented-by-maxim-group-llc-and-hosted-by-m-vest-on-june-7-301560877.html

SOURCE Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Q&A: Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

    Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Why Regeneron Wasn't a Healthy Stock Today

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) had a day to forget, at least as far as its stock was concerned. Regeneron announced that it's buying out its partner Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) stake in Libtayo, the cancer drug on which they've collaborated. Under the terms of the arrangement, Regeneron would hold the exclusive development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights to the medication worldwide.

  • The FDA May Decide on Novavax's Vaccine Next Week: Here's What You Need to Know

    It's the moment investors in Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have been waiting for. A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee will meet next week to discuss the possible authorization of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax originally aimed to file for authorization in the first half of last year, but the company struggled with manufacturing issues, which held up its filing.

  • If Your Hand Looks Like This You May Be Seriously Ill, Say Doctors

    The body has a number of reliable diagnostic indicators, "check engine" lights that don't hesitate to let you know when something's not right—headaches, chest pain, stomach issues. But another diagnostic indicator is right in front of you: Your hands. How they feel and look can tip you off to medical issues that need to be addressed. In some cases, they can indicate you might be seriously ill. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Sign

  • Sernova Opens the Market

    Dr. Philip Toleikis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sernova Corp. (TSXV: SVA) and his team joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

  • Women, people with high cholesterol have higher risk for long COVID, according to 23andMe

    The company asked 100,000 people to self-report data about long COVID; Shanghai exits lockdown; COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Essential COVID Update

    We're entering the third pandemic summer, and it's a confusing time. Cases are up nationwide. Hospitalizations are rising but not to the extent of previous COVID-19 waves. People over 50 are advised to get a fourth vaccine dose. But where are we, really, and what does the future of COVID look like as we head into the fall and beyond? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, shed some light on this during an interview this week. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your he

  • Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization of COVID vaccine for young children

    The filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), completed on Wednesday, included data showing three lower-dose shots of the vaccine generated a strong immune response in children as young as 6 months of age. No COVID-19 shot is yet approved for children in that age group in most parts of the world. It remains unclear how many parents will get their young ones vaccinated as demand has been low in kids aged 5 to 11.

  • Does This News From Switzerland Mean Trouble for Moderna?

    When coronavirus vaccines first hit the market, countries couldn't get enough of them to meet demand. Vaccine doses from leaders Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer are readily available. Switzerland said late last month that it was set to destroy about 600,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine because they have expired.

  • BioVaxys and The Ohio State University Progress Pan-Sarbecovirus Vaccine Research Program

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") announced today that The Ohio State University ("Ohio State"), its research collaborator that is jointly evaluating the Company's novel approach for a "universal vaccine" that can treat a broad range of sarbecoviruses ("pan-sarbecovirus vaccine"), has completed preparation of the surrogate virus neutralization assays for the SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as Pangolin-Cov-GD1 and Bat-CoV-RaTG13 sarbecoviruses.

  • Cognetivity Neurosciences Signs Deployment Agreement with United Arab Emirates' Largest Healthcare Network SEHA

    Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, today announced that it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company ("SEHA"), the largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), for the Company's CognICA™ cognitive assessment platform ("CognICA™) to be dep

  • Why Pfizer Needs a High-Growth Pipeline

    Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has racked up successes during the COVID-19 outbreak, as the first to enter the market with a vaccine in December 2020 and a pill treatment in December 2021. Outside of the Covid space, Pfizer sells a number of megablockbusters such as blood-thinner Eliquis, breast-cancer drug Ibrance, pneumonia vaccine Prevnar, and arthritis treatment Xeljanz. The company also sees higher growth coming from blockbuster drugs Vyndaqel for cardiovascular disease and Inlyta and Xtandi for cancer treatments.

  • Pressure growing to remove 'forever chemicals' from fast-food wrappers

    Environmental and health groups are pushing fast-food companies, supermarket chains and other retail outlets to remove PFAS from their packaging.

  • Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza tests positive for COVID-19, will work remotely

    Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza used an at-home test after experiencing COVID symptoms.

  • Roche Shows Interest in This Small-Cap Biotech. Should You?

    The first half of 2022 hasn't been kind to biotech stocks, but the pain has been especially acute for the smallest drug developers with the earliest-stage pipelines. On the first day of June, Repare Therapeutics announced a new partnership with global titan Roche . The up-and-coming drug developer will hand over the rights to its lead drug candidate in return for an upfront cash payment of $125 million and the potential to receive up to $1.2 billion in additional milestones over the next decade-plus.

  • Some blood pressure medicine may decrease the aneurysm rupture risk for people with high blood pressure

    Research Highlights: A new study has found that RAAS inhibitors, a class of blood pressure-lowering medicine, may be better at reducing the risk of brain aneurysm rupture. People with a brain aneurysm – a weakened area of a blood vessel – who were ...

  • COVID vaccines: Novavax says India, Europe, South Korea to supply global doses for 2022

    Novavax says the FDA has inspected its India manufacturing site, paving the way for COVID-19 vaccine authorization soon.

  • Why Repare Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    After the market closed Wednesday, Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) announced that it had entered into a licensing and collaboration deal with Roche (OTC: RHHBY) for its experimental cancer drug, camonsertib, also known as RP-3500. In the wake of that news, Repare shares skyrocketed, and were up by 36.5% as of 11:58 a.m. ET on Thursday. The spectacular gain for Repare Thursday seems to be warranted, especially in light of the details of its agreement with the Swiss healthcare giant.

  • On One Year Anniversary, Organon Introduces Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy and Commitments with Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

    Organon Canada Inc., an affiliate of Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women's healthcare company, which employs over 120 people across Canada, today announced the publication of the company inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for 2021. The ESG report introduces the company's ESG platform, known as Her Promise, and details how the company is working to help women and girls achieve the full potential of their promise through better health. The publication of the ESG Report an