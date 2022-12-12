U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.75
    +10.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,556.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,601.00
    +31.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.50
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.54
    -0.48 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.60
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0576
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.22
    +1.93 (+8.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8390
    +0.2890 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,965.82
    -196.14 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.93
    -8.31 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.25
    -13.38 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Receives Equity Investment from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·7 min read
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Los Gatos, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS), a biopharmaceutical company today announced the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation invested $4.85 million in Aridis common stock on market terms under NASDAQ rules to support the ongoing development of AR-501, an inhalable broad-spectrum anti-infective currently under development for controlling debilitating chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. Including this funding, the CF Foundation has provided a total of $12.5 million in support. Enrollment for a Phase 2a study of AR-501 in CF patients was completed in November 2022. The company anticipates reporting top-line results from its Phase 2a study in the first quarter of 2023.

“We want to thank the CF Foundation for their continued support for the clinical development of AR-501, an inhaled form of gallium, which we believe could be a more effective delivery route than intravenous (IV) administered gallium. IV gallium has already demonstrated that it is well tolerated and improved lung function in a CF Foundation, National Institutes of Health, and FDA funded Phase 2 clinical study,”

AR-501 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Fast Tracked and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted ODD to AR-501.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Details of the CF Foundation’s equity investment are available in an 8-K filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on December 12, 2022.

About AR-501

AR-501 is an inhalable broad-spectrum anti-infective currently under development for controlling debilitating chronic lung infections in CF patients. AR-501 functions as an iron analog, which is a mechanism of action that is distinct from antibiotics, and has broad antimicrobial activity against several common bacterial, fungal, and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) species which are sometimes found to colonize the lungs of CF patients. The current study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial investigating the safety and pharmacokinetics of multiple ascending doses of inhaled AR-501 in CF patients with chronic bacterial lung infections. Based on available blinded safety data of the on-going Phase 2a study, FDA concurred with the Company’s proposal to include an optional higher dose cohort after enrollment of the current dose cohorts.

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder caused by mutations in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein. This leads to numerous medical problems, including abnormal airway secretions, mucus accumulation, and opportunistic bacterial infections. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is the most significant pathogen, with > 80% of CF patients becoming chronically infected with P. aeruginosa by 18 years of age. Also of increasing prevalence in CF patients are infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus and non-tuberculosis mycobacterium (NTM). Extensive antibiotic treatment has led to selection of resistant strains, which are less responsive to drug treatment and exacerbate disease progression.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops novel anti-infective therapies to treat life-threatening infections, including anti-infectives to be used as add-on treatments to standard-of-care antibiotics. The Company is utilizing its proprietary ʎPEXTM and MabIgX® technology platforms to rapidly identify rare, potent antibody-producing B-cells from patients who have successfully overcome an infection, and to rapidly manufacture monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for therapeutic treatment of critical infections. These mAbs are already of human origin and functionally optimized for high potency by the donor’s immune system; hence, they typically do not require genetic engineering or further optimization to achieve full functionality.

The Company is advancing multiple clinical stage mAbs targeting bacteria that cause life-threatening infections such as ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP) and hospital acquired pneumonia (HAP), in addition to preclinical stage antiviral mAbs. The use of mAbs as anti-infective treatments represents an innovative therapeutic approach that harnesses the human immune system to fight infections and is designed to overcome the deficiencies associated with the current standard of care which is broad spectrum antibiotics. Such deficiencies include, but are not limited to, increasing drug resistance, short duration of efficacy, disruption of the normal flora of the human microbiome and lack of differentiation among current treatments. The mAb portfolio is complemented by a non-antibiotic novel mechanism small molecule anti-infective candidate being developed to treat lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients. The Company’s pipeline is highlighted below:

Aridis' Pipeline

AR-301 (VAP). AR-301 is a fully human IgG1 mAb targeting gram-positive Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) alpha-toxin and is being evaluated in a global Phase 3 superiority clinical study as an adjunctive treatment of S. aureus ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP).

AR-320 (VAP). AR-320 is a fully human IgG1 mAb targeting S. aureus alpha-toxin that is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical study as a preventative treatment of S. aureus colonized mechanically ventilated patients who do not yet have VAP.

AR-501 (cystic fibrosis). AR-501 is an inhaled formulation of gallium citrate with broad-spectrum anti-infective activity being developed to treat chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. This program is currently in Phase 2a clinical development in CF patients.

AR-701 (COVID-19). AR-701 is a cocktail of fully human mAbs discovered from convalescent COVID-19 patients that are directed at multiple protein epitopes on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is formulated for delivery via intramuscular injection or inhalation using a nebulizer.

AR-401 (blood stream infections). AR-401 is a fully human mAb preclinical program aimed at treating infections caused by gram-negative Acinetobacter baumannii.

AR-101 (HAP). AR-101 is a fully human immunoglobulin M, or IgM, mAb in Phase 2 clinical development targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) liposaccharides serotype O11, which accounts for approximately 22% of all P. aeruginosa hospital acquired pneumonia cases worldwide.

AR-201 (RSV infection). AR-201 is a fully human IgG1 mAb out-licensed preclinical program aimed at neutralizing diverse clinical isolates of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

For additional information on Aridis Pharmaceuticals, please visit https://aridispharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aridis' expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Aridis' current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the need for additional financing, the timing of regulatory submissions, Aridis' ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of its existing product candidates and any other product candidates it may develop, approvals for clinical trials may be delayed or withheld by regulatory agencies, risks relating to the timing and costs of clinical trials, risks associated with obtaining funding from third parties, management and employee operations and execution risks, loss of key personnel, competition, risks related to market acceptance of products, intellectual property risks, risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses, risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, Aridis' ability to attract collaborators and partners and risks associated with Aridis' reliance on third party organizations. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Aridis' 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Aridis' other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Aridis does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:
Media Communications:
Matt Sheldon
RedChip Companies Inc.
Matt@redchip.com
1-917-280-7329

Investor Relations
Dave Gentry
Redchip
Dave@redchip.com
1-800-733-2447

SOURCE Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Meet the Biotech Stock That Jumped Over 1000% in One Day

    Investors looking for some unseemly gains will often pivot to the biotech space, a segment for which the term high-risk/high-reward might possibly have been coined. Bear or bull, it can make no difference to these names, which can soar or crash, depending on specific events such as regulatory approval/rejection or strong/disappointing results from a clinical trial. Even so, the gains posted by Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) in Friday’s session are unusual and particularly eye-catching. The stock soared

  • Amgen Agrees to Deal to Buy Horizon Therapeutics

    The U.S. biotech company agreed to buy drugmaker Horizon Therapeutics in a deal valued at $27.8 billion, marking the largest healthcare merger of the year.

  • China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners

    Beijing's uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.

  • Is There any Hope for Veru Stock?

    With approval of Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) drug sabizabulin for severe COVID-19 in serious question, the company's shareholders have every right to be a bit flighty at the moment. The most significant near-term risk to Veru's stock is that regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might decide to rebuff its request to commercialize sabizabulin with an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). In November, a non-binding advisory committee at the FDA voted against the company, finding with an 8-5 vote that the medicine's purported efficacy characteristics were not compelling enough for an expedited approval in light of the known risks of treatment and the ongoing public health need for such therapies.

  • A New Drug Slashed Cholesterol by 70 Percent in a Recent Study. Could It Help You?

    High cholesterol increases your risk of a range of serious health conditions, including two leading causes of death in the nation: heart attack and stroke. Unfortunately, the problem is woefully under-treated, according to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC). "Slightly more than half of U.S. adults (54.5 percent, or 47 million people) who could benefit from cholesterol medicine are currently taking it," they note.The good news? Experts are producing increasingly effective ways t

  • Could Amgen's Heart Disease Candidate Generate Billions in Sales?

    In early November, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) broke some encouraging news to shareholders. Phase 2 clinical trial results revealed that the company's drug candidate, known as olpasiran, is very effective in treating patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) levels and a history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Let's delve into the results of the clinical trial and the ASCVD market to address these questions.

  • COVID Trend That Spelled Big Trouble in 2020 Is Back

    Scott OlsonIn the early months of the COVID pandemic, elderly people were at much greater risk than their younger friends, family, and neighbors. It was simple: weaker immune systems and more comorbidities—other diseases and conditions—made COVID more dangerous for people around 65 years and older.This “pandemic of the elderly” eased as seniors all over the world rushed to get vaccinated in late 2020 and the new, more transmissible Delta and Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 variants became dominant—and tor

  • How to avoid illness as COVID-19 and the flu surge

    The coronavirus and the flu are surging in California. Here are the steps to protect yourself from getting sick during the holiday season.

  • Europe Is Hit by Shortages of Antibiotics

    Countries across Europe are reporting shortages of antibiotics as demand for the medicines rises and manufacturers grapple with supply-chain snags. Amoxicillin, cephalosporins and other widely used antibiotics are in short supply, data from various countries show, raising concerns among doctors and officials about the availability of drugs that are relied on to treat conditions ranging from ear infections to pneumonia. Health groups and manufacturers attribute the shortages to several factors.

  • ‘I saved my husband’s life with CPR —here’s what you need to know’

    Leanne Griffiths and her husband Sam, 33, were asleep on August 30 when their youngest son Brody, eight, came and climbed into their bed

  • Roche’s phase 3 data show Lymphoma treatment can reduce disease risks

    Polivy is currently marketed in the European Union for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

  • Queues form at fever clinics as China wrestles with COVID surge

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -People queued outside fever clinics at China's hospitals for COVID-19 checks on Monday, a new sign of the rapid spread of symptoms after authorities began dismantling stringent curbs on movement. Three years into the pandemic, China is moving to align with a world that has largely opened up to live with COVID, making a major policy change last Wednesday after unprecedented protests. But with little exposure to a disease kept largely in check until now, China is ill-prepared, analysts say, for a wave in infections that could heap pressure on its fragile health system and drive businesses to a halt.

  • Dozens have gotten sick from oysters — including in Florida. Publix issues a warning

    Publix is cautioning consumers to check the shell on oysters sold in its “live shell on oysters” fresh seafood display case.

  • Elon Musk Attacks Dr. Fauci

    Tesla's CEO is an opponent of anti-Covid-19 restrictions. Dr Anthony Fauci is the face of America's response to the pandemic.

  • Nurses at Atlanta hospital under fire over TikTok video mocking maternity patients

    Four labor and delivery nurses at an Atlanta hospital came under fire over a TikTok video in which they shared the things that annoy them about expecting

  • The unsavory stigma surrounding MSG

    Ever since monosodium glutamate was identified as the source of unpleasant health effects dubbed "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome," MSG has been unwelcome; yet, advocates promote its use in kitchens, even with a reputation that's tough to swallow.

  • Rogue Cop Gave Out DUIs Like Candy—and Sent Lives Into Chaos

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHarris Elias and his 15-year-old son were driving home from dinner at a local Fort Collins, Colorado, taco spot when they got pulled over.Elias, a 51-year-old single father of three, told The Daily Beast that he immediately “put his defenses up” as he noticed Officer Jason Haferman walking up to his driver-side window on Dec. 3, 2021.“At first, he asked me if I knew why he had pulled me over, which I thought was a ridiculous question beca

  • Canada prepares to expand assisted death amid debate

    Canada is preparing to expand its medically assisted death framework to become one of the broadest in the world, a change some want to delay due to concerns vulnerable people have easier access to death than to a life without suffering. Starting in March, people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness will be able to access assisted death. Mental illness was excluded when the most recent medical assistance in dying (MAiD) law was passed in 2021.

  • What Is Biotin & Why Do You Need It?

    We dive into the trendy nutrient plus the health benefits it can provide.

  • Emory University hospital apologizes after nurses make 'disrespectful' TikTok sharing labor, delivery 'icks'

    Emory University's hospital apologized on Friday after some of its nurses made a TikTok sharing their "icks" about labor and delivery patients.