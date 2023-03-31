U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,498.57
    +467.56 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Aridis Provides Corporate Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·7 min read
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS) (“Aridis” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced a corporate update on recent developments.

The Company received written notice from MedImmune Limited (“MedImmune”) terminating a certain license covering AR-320, a product candidate currently being evaluated for the prevention of Ventilator Acquired Pneumonia (VAP) in a Phase 3 clinical trial, between the companies (“License Agreement”), dated July 12, 2021 and amended August 9, 2021, due to a license payment matter. Based on the failure of MedImmune to assist in the necessary technology transfer pursuant to Section 3.5.2 of the License Agreement, the Company notified MedImmune on March 24, 2023 that it was in material breach of Section 3.5.2 and requested that the material breach be cured as soon as possible. As a result of this sudden, unexpected termination, Aridis has placed its AR-320-003 Phase 3 clinical study on hold.

“While we seek a remedy to the license dispute, we want to assure our shareholders that we remain steadfastly committed to developing our pipeline products as potential breakthrough therapies to fight antimicrobial resistance,” said Aridis’ CEO Vu Truong, PhD.

The Company’s operating expenses have been significantly lowered with the AR-320-003 trial on hold, and it has reduced its full-time employee headcount by seven and now has 26 full-time employees.

With positive trends in the data from the Company’s Phase 3 study of AR-301 in VAP and its Phase 2a study of AR-501 in cystic fibrosis (CF), Aridis remains focused on advancing the continued development of these programs.

“The potential for AR-301 to provide pharmacoeconomic benefits and to fulfill an unmet need in high-risk, vulnerable patient populations is driving interest from possible pharmaceutical partners,” added Dr. Truong. “We believe the consistency of clinical efficacy trends and the magnitude of clinical response associated with AR-301 treatment bode well for continued development, and we are moving forward with preparations for the planned second Phase 3 study of AR-301 to build value for our shareholders.”

The Company expects to receive feedback from both the FDA and EMA on the second Phase 3 study design for AR-301 by the end of April 2023.

The dosing of the first six CF patients of the highest dose cohort (80mg) in the Company’s Phase 2a study of AR-501 is now complete. Safety data from this cohort will be reviewed and discussed with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to explore additional potential development collaborations.

Craig Gibbs, Ph.D., officially stepped down from Aridis' board of directors on March 27, 2023, to devote more time and attention to managing Asher Biotherapeutics. Dr. Truong commented, “We are indebted to Dr. Gibb’s long-standing contributions to our board and wish him the very best going forward.” Aridis has initiated a search for a new board member to replace Dr. Gibbs.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops anti-infectives to be used as add-on treatments to standard-of-care antibiotics. The Company is advancing multiple clinical stage mAbs targeting bacteria that cause life-threatening infections such as ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP) and hospital acquired pneumonia (HAP), in addition to preclinical stage antiviral mAbs. The use of mAbs as anti-infective treatments represents an innovative therapeutic approach that harnesses the human immune system to fight infections and is designed to overcome the deficiencies associated with the current standard of care which is broad spectrum antibiotics. Such deficiencies include, but are not limited to, increasing drug resistance, short duration of efficacy, disruption of the normal flora of the human microbiome and lack of differentiation among current treatments. The mAb portfolio is complemented by a non-antibiotic novel mechanism small molecule anti-infective candidate being developed to treat lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients. The Company’s pipeline is highlighted below:

Aridis' Pipeline

AR-301 (VAP). AR-301 is a fully human IgG1 mAb targeting gram-positive Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) alpha-toxin that has recently completed the first of two planned Phase 3 superiority clinical studies as an adjunctive treatment of S. aureus ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP).
AR-320 (VAP). AR-320 is a fully human IgG1 mAb targeting S. aureus alpha-toxin that is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical study as a preventative treatment of S. aureus colonized mechanically ventilated patients who do not yet have VAP.
AR-501 (cystic fibrosis). AR-501 is an inhaled formulation of gallium citrate with broad-spectrum anti-infective activity being developed to treat chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. This program is currently in Phase 2a clinical development in CF patients.
AR-701 (COVID-19). AR-701 is a cocktail of fully human mAbs discovered from convalescent COVID-19 patients that are directed at multiple protein epitopes on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is formulated for delivery via intramuscular injection or inhalation using a nebulizer.
AR-401 (blood stream infections). AR-401 is a fully human mAb preclinical program aimed at treating infections caused by gram-negative Acinetobacter baumannii.
AR-101 (HAP). AR-101 is a fully human immunoglobulin M, or IgM, mAb in Phase 2 clinical development targeting Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) liposaccharides serotype O11, which accounts for approximately 22% of all P. aeruginosa hospital acquired pneumonia cases worldwide.
AR-201 (RSV infection). AR-201 is a fully human IgG1 mAb out-licensed preclinical program aimed at neutralizing diverse clinical isolates of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

For additional information on Aridis Pharmaceuticals, please visit https://aridispharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aridis' expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Aridis' current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the need for additional financing, the timing of regulatory submissions, Aridis' ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of its existing product candidates and any other product candidates it may develop, approvals for clinical trials may be delayed or withheld by regulatory agencies, risks relating to the timing and costs of clinical trials, risks associated with obtaining funding from third parties, management and employee operations and execution risks, loss of key personnel, competition, risks related to market acceptance of products, intellectual property risks, risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses, risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, Aridis' ability to attract collaborators and partners and risks associated with Aridis' reliance on third party organizations. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Aridis' 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Aridis' other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Aridis does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:
Media Communications:
Matt Sheldon
RedChip Companies Inc.
Matt@redchip.com
1-917-280-7329

Investor Relations
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
ARDS@redchip.com
1-800-733-2447

SOURCE Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m still alive’: Elon Musk reveals his unusual breakfast choice, joining other big-name CEOs with strange eating habits

    Musk's day starts with a sugary snack, a habit also favored by Warren Buffett.

  • Social Anxiety Disorder Impacts Around 23.7M People In US, Vistagen Releases Details Around Nasal Spray Treatment Program For It

    Vistagen Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) announced FDA feedback regarding using the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale (LSAS) as the primary endpoint for future clinical studies designed to evaluate the efficacy of a treatment for the overall control of symptoms of a social anxiety disorder (SAD). SAD is on the rise post-COVID, impacting roughly 23.7 million people across the United States, the company told Benzinga in an email statement. With FDA feedback confirming the acceptable use of the LSAS as a primary e

  • J&J Drops Out Of A Key Race, Leaving Pfizer, GSK, Moderna To Duke It Out

    Johnson & Johnson ducked out of the RSV vaccine race Wednesday, leaving Pfizer, GSK and Moderna to duke it out.

  • Abbott's (ABT) Epic Max Tissue Valve Receives FDA Approval

    Abbott's (ABT) Epic Max design optimizes patient blood flow and has a low profile that makes future cardiac interventions simpler.

  • Scynexis (SCYX) Inks Antifungal Drug Deal With GSK

    Scynexis (SCYX) enters an exclusive license agreement with GSK to commercialize Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp), an antifungal tablet. GSK will also continue to develop ibrexafungerp for treating invasive candidiasis.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2023

    Top healthcare stocks include Theravance Biopharma for best value, ShockWave Medical for fastest growth, and Ardelyx for most momentum.

  • Peninsula drug maker Cytokinetics ends late-stage study in ALS

    Cytokinetics Inc. is discontinuing its late-stage study of a drug aimed at amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the potentially deadly neuromuscular condition commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The South San Francisco company (NASDAQ: CYTK) said Friday a data monitoring committee recommended the Phase III clinical trial of the drug reldesemtiv be stopped after finding no evidence of effect in patients relative to placebo on improving a disease scale over 24 weeks. Cytokinetics' stock was up $1.09 per share, or more than 3%, to $35.30 in Friday morning trading.

  • EU backs use of Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug in adolescents

    The European Medicines Agency said on Friday its committee has recommended expanding the use of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug in adolescents aged 12 years and older. The drugmaker told Reuters the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use's (CHMP) positive opinion was an "important recognition of the unmet medical need among adolescents living with obesity and the need for additional treatment options". It has been approved in the U.S. and European Union for treatment of obesity in adults.

  • Logal Paul's Prime Energy Banned From Aussie Schools Because Of Safety Concerns

    Looks like the Prime drink craze has made its way down under, but Aussie kids won’t be packing it in their school lunches. Schools across Australia are banning the super-caffeinated drink created by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, citing concerns about the drink's high caffeine content. Prime energy drinks pack twice the legal limit of caffeine per 100 milliliters, making it a no-go for school-aged children. While the drink is not available in stores in Australia, it can still be purchased on

  • BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ: BRTX) Is Targeting The Global Obesity Epidemic With Its Recent IP Portfolio Expansion

    By Julian Richard, Benzinga

  • India exempts import tax on pricey rare disease medicines

    The Indian government said on Thursday it was providing a full exemption from basic customs duty for rare disease therapies and Merck & Co Inc's cancer therapy Keytruda when such medicines were imported for personal use. The government said in a statement that while some drugs such as treatments for spinal muscular atrophy or Duchenne muscular dystrophy are already exempted from customs duty, it had received many requests for relief from import tax for other rare disease drugs.

  • The FDA will no longer approve digital medical devices that are vulnerable to cyber attacks

    The majority of digital medical devices (53%) in the US, as well as internet-connected tools in hospitals, are at risk of cyberattack, according to a 2022 FBI report.

  • Odyssey Health, Inc. Preparing for a Phase II Pharmaceutical Concussion Treatment

    McapMediaWire -- Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC: ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc., a company focused on creating unique, life-enhancing medical products, is developing a novel neuropharmac...

  • One of the world’s richest men knows why Silicon Valley Bank really failed: ‘People on iPhones’

    Stephen Schwartzman, worth $42 billion and at the head of a firm managing almost $1 trillion, says social media is what doomed the bank.

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Virgin Orbit’s sudden collapse is the latest in a series of high-risk failures by Richard Branson

    The satellite deployment startup founded by Branson is letting go of the bulk of its staff, citing an “inability to secure meaningful funding.”

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • Nomura Says US Money Supply Plunge Is ‘Elephant in the Room’ for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nomura Holdings Inc. strategist is warning that investors are overlooking a crucial clue as they grapple with the path of US inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Ra

  • How to make $100,000 or more and pay no income taxes

    Here’s how to earn a six-figure income and pay no income taxes on it – totally legally.