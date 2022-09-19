U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.89
    +26.56 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,019.68
    +197.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,535.02
    +86.62 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.84
    +14.65 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.33
    +0.22 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.00
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.20 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0028
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0420 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2100
    +0.3040 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,577.84
    +102.22 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.79
    +16.97 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

ARIS GOLD ANNOUCES SHAREHOLDER AND COMPETITION APPROVALS OF THE BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH GCM MINING TO CREATE ARIS MINING

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold) (TSX: ARIS) (OTCQX: ALLXF) announces today that shareholders of Aris Gold have voted in favour of the business combination with GCM Mining announced on July 25, 2022 to create Aris Mining. Aris Gold has also received final authorization from the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC), the Colombian competition regulator. Aris Mining will be a gold producer with two producing mines, two advanced development projects, and an advanced stage exploration project in the Americas.

Aris Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Aris Gold Corporation)
Aris Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Aris Gold Corporation)

At the meeting, 108,882,097 shares were voted, representing 79% of the issued shares of Aris Gold, as detailed in the table below.


Votes for

Votes against

number

%

number

%

Shareholder approval

108,792,514

99.92 %

89,583

0.08 %

Minority approval (excluding votes required to be
excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-
101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in 
Special Transactions)

46,260,807

99.81 %

89,583

0.19 %

 

The transaction is expected to close on September 26, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions. Upon the transaction closing and pursuant to section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), GCM Mining will continue under the name Aris Mining Corporation and Aris Gold will amalgamate with 1373945 B.C. Ltd. to form Aris Mining Holdings Corp., which will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Aris Mining Corporation.

About Aris Gold

Aris Gold is a Canadian mining company listed on the TSX under the symbol ARIS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ALLXF. The Company is led by an executive team with a demonstrated track record of creating value through building globally relevant gold mining companies. In Colombia, Aris Gold operates the 100%-owned Marmato mine, where a modernization and expansion program is under way, and as of April 12, 2022, operates the Soto Norte joint venture, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop a new gold mine. Aris Gold also owns the Juby project, an advanced exploration stage gold project in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Ontario, Canada. Aris Gold plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.

Additional information on Aris Gold can be found at www.arisgold.com and www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein are forward-looking, other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation statements relating to the expected closing date of the transaction, the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to closing the transaction, the benefits to be derived from the transaction with GCM Mining and the prospective opportunities as a combined group. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "  "is expected", , or "will continue", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements Aris Gold and, upon closing of the transaction, Aris Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, including the risk factors identified in the Joint Management Information Circular dated August 16, 2022 of GCM Mining and Aris Gold and the documents incorporated by reference therein, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such factors include, among others, exercise of any termination rights under the related arrangement agreement, meeting other conditions in such arrangement agreement, material adverse effects on the business, properties and assets of GCM Mining or Aris Gold and whether any superior proposal will be made.

Although Aris Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aris Gold disclaims, except as required by applicable securities laws, any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aris-gold-annouces-shareholder-and-competition-approvals-of-the-business-combination-with-gcm-mining-to-create-aris-mining-301627565.html

SOURCE Aris Gold Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/19/c0394.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish on These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on in September. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Bearish on These 5 Stocks in September. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad […]

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.

  • Vaccine stocks Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax slide after Biden says pandemic is over

    Stocks of the three key vaccine makers fell sharply Monday, after President Joe Biden said the pandemic is over, in an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired on Sunday. Moderna Inc. fell 9.2%, Pfizer Inc. was down 1.7% and its German partner BioNTech SE was down 8.4%. Novavax Inc. , which had its protein-based vaccine authorized in July, was last down 9%. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF was down 2.2%.

  • Wells Fargo slashes Adobe stock price target over Figma deal

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss Wells Fargo's call on Adobe stock after the company announced it will take over Figma for $20 billion.

  • Redditors are Buying AMD and 9 Other Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss AMD and 9 other stocks that Redditors are buying on the dip. If you want to read about some stocks popular on Reddit, go directly to Redditors are Buying AMD and 4 Other Stocks on the Dip. The rise in popularity of online investment forums over the past few years […]

  • Here's Why Purple Innovation Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of mattress company Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) skyrocketed on Monday after the company confirmed that it has received an official buyout offer. As of noon ET, Purple stock was up a whopping 42% and some pundits believe it could shoot higher still. For nearly all of Purple's history as a public company, the stock has been well above this buyout bid, and after a strong rise during the pandemic's first year briefly traded above $40 per share in early 2021.

  • 10 Long-Term Stocks to Buy During Recessions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 long-term stocks to buy during recessions. If you want to read about some more stocks to buy during recessions, go directly to 5 Long-Term Stocks to Buy During Recessions. Over the past few weeks, there had been renewed optimism on Wall Street that the central bank would succeed […]

  • Buy I Bonds Now at 9.6%. A New Rate Comes in November.

    The rate on the popular Treasury savings bonds, based on the U.S. consumer price index, could fall to about 6% in November.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Why Coinbase, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Fell Today

    Interest rate concerns led to a risk-off mode, which disproportionally affects growth-oriented fintech stocks in several different ways.

  • Elon Musk Warns Again About Troubles Ahead

    Tesla's billionaire CEO fears the economy is headed for a worse scenario than current inflation.

  • Does AT&T and Macy's offer Value to Investors at Current Levels

    AT&T and Macy's have long been a staple of American businesses. With both stocks trading near 52-week lows, investors may explore the option of buying them at a discount.

  • Michael Burry is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Michael Burry is selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Michael Burry is selling, go directly to Michael Burry is Selling These 5 Stocks. Even though the stock market rallied for the best part of August based on better-than-expected inflation data from […]

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    If you follow the moves of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, you're likely to pick up stocks for a good price. Buffett goes for stocks that trade for much less than their intrinsic value. This is part of the strategy that's helped Berkshire Hathaway, with Buffett at the helm, to report a compounded annual gain of more than 20% over the past 56 years.

  • Why United Parcel Service Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) sold off last week after archrival FedEx (NYSE: FDX) provided a bleak outlook for the months ahead. On Monday, investors appear to be taking a more nuanced look at what FedEx said, and UPS shares are rebounding as a result. FedEx late last week preannounced quarterly results that were well below expectations and cut its guidance for the year, causing shares of UPS to sell off as well.

  • Honda to employees: Oops, we miscounted your bonus, please give some of it back

    Honda gave employees nine days to decide how to return part of their bonus.

  • Moderna stock drops amid President Biden’s signaling an end to COVID pandemic

    Moderna and other COVID vaccine stocks drop after President Biden hints at a potential end to the pandemic.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down about 27% in 2022. It's tough all over, but growth stocks are getting beaten down to prices that were unimaginable a year ago. Analysts on Wall Street who follow these three growth stocks believe they could do a whole lot of climbing in the not-so-distant future.