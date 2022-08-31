U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,955.00
    -31.16 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,510.43
    -280.44 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.20
    -66.93 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.12
    -11.48 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.92
    -0.63 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.70
    -4.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    17.84
    -0.04 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0057
    +0.0038 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    +0.0230 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1612
    -0.0043 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.0440
    +0.2950 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,155.99
    +271.62 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.26
    -7.44 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Aris Gold Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold or the Company) (TSX: ARIS) (OTCQX: ALLXF) announces the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report highlighting its progress, initiatives and commitments in the areas of health, safety, environmental, social, and governance management for the calendar year. The report is Aris Gold's second annual disclosure of the Company's approach and performance on a range of material environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics, as well as the Company's plans and priorities for 2022 and beyond. The report is available on the Company's website at www.arisgold.com under Sustainability.

ARIS GOLD Logo (CNW Group/Aris Gold Corporation)
ARIS GOLD Logo (CNW Group/Aris Gold Corporation)

Aris Gold anuncia la publicación de su segundo Informe de Sostenibilidad que destaca el avance, las iniciativas y compromiso en las áreas de gestión de salud, seguridad, ambiente, sociedad y gobierno en el año calendario. El informe es el segunda informe anual que publica Aris Gold sobre el enfoque y desempeño de la Compañía en una variedad de temas de ambiente, sociedad y gobierno (ASG) significativos, así como los planes y prioridades de la Compañía para el 2022 y más allá. El informe está disponible en el sitio web de la Compañía en www.arisgold.com bajo Sostenibilidad. 

Aris Gold's 2021 Sustainability Report is guided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard. It also demonstrates how Aris Gold's approach aligns to select UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Aris Gold CEO Neil Woodyer stated: "We are very pleased to release our second annual sustainability report. After our first full year operating as Aris Gold, we continue our commitment to achieving our ESG goals and creating value that benefits all stakeholders by balancing the expectations of shareholders with the needs of our employees, host communities and the environment. In 2021 we fared well while operating for a second year during the pandemic, achieving a vaccination rate of over 90% for employees. Further, we were able to reduce lost time injury frequency, increase the number of women in the workforce, implement upgrades to our TSF and continue our community investment programs throughout the year."

About Aris Gold

Aris Gold is a Canadian mining company listed on the TSX under the symbol ARIS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ALLXF. The Company is led by an executive team with a demonstrated track record of creating value through building globally relevant gold mining companies. In Colombia, Aris Gold operates the 100%-owned Marmato mine, where a modernization and expansion program is under way, and as of April 12, 2022, operates the Soto Norte joint venture, where environmental licensing is advancing to develop a new gold mine. Aris Gold also owns the Juby project, an advanced exploration stage gold project in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Ontario, Canada. Aris Gold plans to pursue acquisition and other growth opportunities to unlock value creation from scale and diversification.

Additional information on Aris Gold can be found at www.arisgold.com and www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein are forward-looking, other than statements of historical fact. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "will continue" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aris Gold to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward-looking statement.

There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The Company has and continues to disclose in its Management's Discussion and Analysis and other publicly filed documents, changes to material factors or assumptions underlying the information and forward-looking looking statements and to the validity of the information, in the period the changes occur. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Aris Gold disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aris-gold-publishes-2021-sustainability-report-301615863.html

SOURCE Aris Gold Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon's Charts Disappoint Even Patient Investors

    Verizon Communications has been a disappointment to buyers, especially since March. Prices have tumbled lower and a juicy dividend has not stopped the slide lower. In this daily bar chart of VZ, below, we can see that prices plunged in April and rebounded temporarily in May and June before sinking again in July.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Okta, Veeva Systems, Five Below, GoodRx

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • CrowdStrike stock dips despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.

  • The stock market’s summer rally ran out of steam in August. Here’s what history says about September.

    A summer U.S. stock-market rally off lows for the year seen in June shuddered to a halt in August, leaving major indexes on track for monthly losses as investors braced for the start of a traditionally unpleasant month for equity bulls.

  • Dow Jones Slips Amid Weak Jobs Data; Warren Buffett Stock Plummets; BBBY Stock Craters On This

    The Dow Jones fell amid weak new jobs data. A Warren Buffett stock took a tumble. BBBY stock cratered, with AMC stock also dipping.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Top 10 Stocks Under $15

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy under $15. The article also provides a detailed analysis of the global economy in 2022. If you want to skip that, you can go directly to Top 5 Stocks Under $15. The first half of 2022 was a tough time for the U.S economy […]

  • Tech stocks: MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Rising Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are rising 3.9% at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday despite the connected-fitness equipment manufacturer announcing on Monday that it was delaying filing its annual report with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Peloton said it needs more time to evaluate charges it will be taking associated with getting rid of its warehouses as part of its restructuring. Peloton looks like it's on its last lap as sales of its equipment are plummeting, few new customers are signing up for its connected-fitness classes, and a massive $1.2 billion crater of red ink has opened up on its financial statements.

  • Nvidia stock falls after U.S. moves to restrict its data-center sales in China

    Nvidia Corp. shares fell in late trading Wednesday after the graphics-chip specialist disclosed that the U.S. government is seeking to restrict its data-center business in China.

  • The third richest man in the world behind Musk and Bezos is a college dropout whose fortune has surged $60 billion this year

    With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Seeks to Raise Capital, Romeo Buyout on Track

    Nikola (NKLA) plans to issue up to $400 million new stock in an "at-the-market" offering as it aims to boost production amid rising costs.

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Split: Why It Matters

    For many investors, stock splits are just paper-shuffling exercises that don't add or remove any real value. However, there are some exceptions to that rule.

  • 10 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 rebounding Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. On August 25, the Hang Seng index rose 3.6% to close at 19,968.38, reporting its largest gain since late April. Similarly, the blue chip […]

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • 86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

    When it comes to making money on Wall Street, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett should be in a class of his own. Over a 57-year stretch as CEO, he's overseen the creation of almost $640 billion in shareholder value and guided his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a healthy aggregate return of 3,641,613% as of the end of 2021. Although there's a long list of factors paramount to Warren Buffett's long-term success, such as his love of dividend stocks and willingness to hold his investments for years, if not decades, what may not be readily apparent to most investors is that Buffett predominantly shuns diversification.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that are expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

  • Chip stocks could plunge another 25% as ‘we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade,’ analyst says

    After a rough few months for semiconductor stocks, one Wall Street analyst expects the pain to continue and predicted Tuesday that "we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade."