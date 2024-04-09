Aris Water Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARIS) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Aris Water Solutions' (NYSE:ARIS) stock increased significantly by 85% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Aris Water Solutions' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aris Water Solutions is:

6.3% = US$43m ÷ US$688m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Aris Water Solutions' Earnings Growth And 6.3% ROE

At first glance, Aris Water Solutions' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.2%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Despite this, surprisingly, Aris Water Solutions saw an exceptional 39% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Aris Water Solutions' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.8% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is ARIS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ARIS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Aris Water Solutions Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Aris Water Solutions' significant three-year median payout ratio of 74% (where it is retaining only 26% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Aris Water Solutions only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 35% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Aris Water Solutions' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 9.3%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Aris Water Solutions certainly does have some positive factors to consider. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

