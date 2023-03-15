U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,889.75
    -30.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,891.00
    -270.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,124.75
    -82.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.90
    -23.60 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.82
    +0.49 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -10.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    -0.25 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    -0.0056 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.56
    -1.96 (-7.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2115
    -0.0040 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9830
    -0.2520 (-0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,715.49
    +316.90 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.05
    +5.03 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.86
    -112.25 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Arisaig Partners says operating results from its portfolio companies are "really strong"

London, UK --News Direct-- Arisaig Partners

Arisaig Partners' partner and co-CEO Rebecca Lewis speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner about the independent investment management boutique's ESG-focused investments in the world's emerging markets.

Lewis says that the operating results of the businesses Arisaig Partners has invested in have been "really strong" despite there being "no shortage of challenges."

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/arisaig-partners-says-operating-results-from-its-portfolio-companies-are-really-strong-348821039

