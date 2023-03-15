London, UK --News Direct-- Arisaig Partners

Arisaig Partners' partner and co-CEO Rebecca Lewis speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner about the independent investment management boutique's ESG-focused investments in the world's emerging markets.

Lewis says that the operating results of the businesses Arisaig Partners has invested in have been "really strong" despite there being "no shortage of challenges."

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/arisaig-partners-says-operating-results-from-its-portfolio-companies-are-really-strong-348821039