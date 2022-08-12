Arisawa Manufacturing Co. (Japan) and Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) are the Major Players in the Bonding Sheet Market

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonding Sheet Market size is projected to grow from USD 386 million in 2022 to USD 551 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to witness rising demand of bonding sheet owing to the developing electronics industry and applications in flexible printed circuit board (FPCs) and multi-layer FPCs. Additionally, rising demand for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and miniaturization of electronic components are the major driver for the growth of bonding sheet market. Advancement in telecommunication such as 5G technology is also expected to increase the demand of bonding sheet for during the forecast period. However, geopolitical uncertainties, and high capital investment hinders the growth of the market.

The major players in the bonding sheet market include Arisawa Manufacturing Co. (Japan), DuPont (US), NIKKAN INDUSTRIES Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dexerials Corporation (Japan), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), NAMICS Corporation (Japan), and Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., Ltd. (Japan). These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their presence in the market. New product launch, and investment & expansion have been the leading strategies adopted by the major players in the last five years to strengthen their competitiveness and broaden their customer base in the global bonding sheet market.



Arisawa Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is one of the leading players in the field of electronic/optoelectronic materials. The company manufactures cover lays, laminates, adhesive sheets, and other electronics materials. It offers bonding sheet adhesives under the brand interlayer adhesive sheet through the electronics related materials business segment. Arisawa Manufacturing Co., Ltd. provides bonding sheet primarily for FPC applications under the FPC materials product portfolio for electronics and telecommunication applications.



Nitto Denko Corporation develops core technologies for adhesive based products and manufactures bonding sheets, insulating materials, automotive electronics, and other electronics products. It offers bonding sheet under the brand FB-ML4 through the Industrial Tape business segment. Nitto Denko Corporation manufactures acrylic and polyester bonding sheet ideal for electronics/optoelectronics, home appliances, LED substrate, and other applications. The company has manufacturing facilities in Japan and other Asia Pacific countries such as China, Thailand, Korea, and others.

Another important player in the bonding sheet market is DuPont (US) is a prominent bonding sheet manufacturing company engaged in R&D, manufacturing, processing, marketing, and supplying of bonding sheet. Its product portfolio includes Pyralux brand of bonding sheet in various grades and adhesive thickness for electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and other applications. The company has a global business presence with manufacturing location and sales offices in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



