Is Arista Networks, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANET) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Arista Networks' (NYSE:ANET) stock is up by a considerable 22% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Arista Networks' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Arista Networks is:

29% = US$2.1b ÷ US$7.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.29 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Arista Networks' Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Arista Networks has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 10.0% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 27% net income growth seen by Arista Networks over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing Arista Networks' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 27% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ANET? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Arista Networks Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Arista Networks doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Arista Networks' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

