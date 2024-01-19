Is Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Potentially Undervalued?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Arista Networks’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Arista Networks Still Cheap?

Arista Networks appears to be overvalued by 25% at the moment, based on our discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$258 on the market compared to our intrinsic value of $206.86. This means that the opportunity to buy Arista Networks at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Arista Networks’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Arista Networks look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Arista Networks' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 35%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ANET’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ANET should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ANET for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ANET, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Arista Networks, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Arista Networks has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

