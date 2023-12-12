Is Arista Networks, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANET) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Arista Networks' (NYSE:ANET) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Arista Networks' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Arista Networks is:

29% = US$1.9b ÷ US$6.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.29 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Arista Networks' Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

To begin with, Arista Networks has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.5% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Arista Networks' considerable five year net income growth of 27% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing Arista Networks' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 32% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is ANET worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ANET is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Arista Networks Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Arista Networks doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Arista Networks' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

