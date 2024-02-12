Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Knows How To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Arista Networks, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$2.1b ÷ (US$9.1b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Arista Networks has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

View our latest analysis for Arista Networks

roce

In the above chart we have measured Arista Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Arista Networks.

What Can We Tell From Arista Networks' ROCE Trend?

It's hard not to be impressed by Arista Networks' returns on capital. The company has employed 220% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 29%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Arista Networks can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Arista Networks' ROCE

In short, we'd argue Arista Networks has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 328% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you want to continue researching Arista Networks, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

Arista Networks is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.