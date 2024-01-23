Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares for the last five years, while they gained 417%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 43% gain in the last three months.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Arista Networks achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 47% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 39% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Arista Networks has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Arista Networks' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Arista Networks has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 119% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 39%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Arista Networks that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

