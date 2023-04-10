Aristocrat Gaming™ to Showcase First-to-Market Products at SAGSE LATAM 2023

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a continued investment in innovation in international markets, Aristocrat Gaming is set to bring an exciting collection of new cutting-edge games and cabinets to SAGSE LATAM, taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from April 19-20, 2023.

Aristocrat Gaming is proud to present the latest innovations for the LATAM market, including:

Bao Zhu Zhao Fu ™ (Market Debut) - Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Blue Festival™ and Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Red Festival™ feature triple metamorphic and Hold & Spin.

Grand Star Platinum ™ and Grand Star Wealth ™ (SAGSE Debut) - Redesigned specifically for the LATAM markets, with configuration options to meet individual needs.

Cashman Double Bingo! Sun & Moon ™ (SAGSE Debut) - Following the success of its predecessor, Cashman Bingo™, this game is highly configurable for all LATAM markets.

The MarsX ™ Portrait with Single Curve LCD (LATAM Debut) - Featuring dynamic games like Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™, Mighty Cash Ultra 88™ and Golds Stacks 88 Empire™.

The MarsX™ Upright with Dual Screen– Now available across LATAM, featuring Mighty Cash Ultra™, Fu Dai Lian Lian™ and Buffalo Gold Revolution™.

"Our goal for this year's SAGSE is to showcase our new and first-to-market products, while also demonstrating to our customers across the LATAM market that we have an exciting game roadmap to serve all types of players," said Tom O'Brien, President of Americas & EMEA of Aristocrat Gaming.

Visit Aristocrat Gaming on stand #134A.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Media Contacts:

Oriana Branon

Oriana.branon@aristocrat.com

Chelsea Eugenio

chelsea.eugenio@aristocrat.com

