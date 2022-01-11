U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,672.75
    +10.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,993.00
    +41.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,661.50
    +53.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,172.30
    +4.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    +1.10 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    +0.57 (+3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5620
    +0.3540 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,862.25
    +890.23 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.03
    -55.20 (-5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.38
    +46.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Aristocrat Gaming's™ Groundbreaking Neptune Canopy™ Launches at Mohegan Sun

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming's™ Neptune Canopy™, the jaw-dropping, show-stopping smash hit of G2E 2021, is now live on casino floors and has made its eastern U.S. debut at Mohegan Sun.

Aristocrat Gaming&#x002019;s&#x002122; Neptune Canopy&#x002122; is now live on casino floors and has made its eastern U.S. debut at Mohegan Sun. Neptune Canopy was the jaw-dropping, show-stopping smash hit of G2E 2021 and is landmark in casino game play.
Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Neptune Canopy™ is now live on casino floors and has made its eastern U.S. debut at Mohegan Sun. Neptune Canopy was the jaw-dropping, show-stopping smash hit of G2E 2021 and is landmark in casino game play.

Aristocrat's Neptune Canopy cabinet is a landmark in casino game play. When placed back-to-back, two games create a connected canopy for a sweeping gaming experience unlike any other. Like all cabinets in the Neptune family, the Neptune Canopy features 4K graphics, state-of-the-art audio, and an expansive virtual button deck, and custom-designed, adjustable sound chair.

Players at Mohegan Sun are enjoying the Neptune Canopy experience with Aristocrat's runway player-favorite game, Wild Wild Buffalo™. Wild Wild Buffalo combines the iconic Buffalo™ brand with the symbol-driven simplicity of Wild Wild Cash-on-Reel pays, plus a Buffalo Grand™-style wheel that awards progressives, progressive multipliers, and free games.

"The Neptune Canopy game is a stand-out addition to Casino of the Earth here at Mohegan Sun," said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "Our casinos offer more than 4,000 slot machines, and this Aristocrat game immediately becomes one of the most unique, immersive and fun-filled games we feature for our guests."

"The Neptune Canopy is the latest example of Aristocrat's industry-leading and innovative thinking and provides an unbelievably fun gaming experience for players. We are proud of our development teams who, once again, have created a milestone in the industry's history," said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics.

For more information visit www.aristocratgaming.com. Join Aristocrat on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN
Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

Media Contacts:
For Aristocrat Gaming:
Paul Speirs-Hernandez
paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

Meghan Sleik, Director of Marketing
Meghan.Sleik@aristocrat.com

For Mohegan Sun:
Cody Chapman, Public Relations Manager
codychapman@mohegansun.com

For information, visit aristocratgaming.com and mohegansun.com
For information, visit aristocratgaming.com and mohegansun.com
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-gamings-groundbreaking-neptune-canopy-launches-at-mohegan-sun-301457772.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Binance’s CZ has poker to thank for $96 billion Bitcoin fortune

    Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao originally bought into Bitcoin after being conviced during a poker home game in 2013.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As BetMGM's Debut In New York Nears?

    MGM Resorts' BetMGM is poised to go live in New York, as online sports betting begins in the Empire State. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy After Bid To Launch Barstool In NY Fails?

    Penn's Barstool is not among the nine sports betting apps chosen to operate in mega market New York. Is PENN stock a buy?

  • Iowa's sports gambling explodes in popularity

    Iowans placed almost $1.25 billion in sports bets in the first six months of the current fiscal year, according to records published Friday by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC).That surpasses the amount wagered in the entire previous fiscal year, averaging more than $6.8 million each day between July and December.Why it matters: Much of the bets are placed online and critics like Tom Coates of Consumer Credit of Des Moines warn that the convenience is fueling addictions and social pro

  • Brunswick County woman wins big in NC lottery with scratch-off

    A N.C. lottery scratch-off ticket from Kopp's Kwik Stop 2 proved a big surprise for one Brunswick County woman.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • JPMorgan to boost Asia private banking headcount by over 100 this year - sources

    JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to boost its private banking business headcount in Asia by more than 100 this year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining its peers in a push to grab a bigger share of the region's wealth. About a fifth of its new hires will focus on clients in mainland China, the people added, which is among the fastest growing wealth markets globally despite an unprecedented regulatory crackdown that has clouded its economic prospects. The Wall Street bank has already expanded aggressively in Asia in 2021 with 42 new joiners based in Hong Kong to cover mainland clients, bringing the total number of people on its mainland China team to 80, one of the sources said.

  • NFT marketplace LooksRare goes live and lays down gauntlet for OpenSea

    Newcomer NFT marketplace LooksRare has launched today, during another week of massive volume within the non-fungible-token space.

  • Mexico Cuts Pemex Debt Burden by $3.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government said it had slashed Petroleos Mexicanos’ debt burden by $3.2 billion through a refinancing operation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronDjokovic Trains for Australia Open After Court Reinstates VisaAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19The government swapped debt that was expir

  • February Comex Gold Futures Set Up for Counter-Trend Rally into $1807.20 – $1817.20

    The direction of the February Comex gold futures contract early Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1793.00.

  • Commercial Metals Company building a micro mill

    Commercial Metals Company is building a micro mill to serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-Western markets. The planned mill will help Commercial Metals Company expand its footprint and increase its scale in the Eastern regions of the country. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) aims to have the facility be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking plants in the world.

  • Cub Foods owner UNFI once planned to sell chain; not anymore

    When United Natural Foods Inc. acquired Cub Foods as part of its acquisition of Supervalu, the company indicated it wasn't interested in staying in the retail business. Here's what's changed since then.

  • Consumer price index, bank earnings: What to know this week

    Inflation data will be in focus this week, with investors set to receive the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves remain in focus. Quarterly earnings season also ramps up as some of the big banks report results.

  • Major UK companies plan 2022 investment surge - Deloitte

    Major British companies plan a surge in investment in 2022 to meet strong demand and respond to climate change against a backdrop of growing labour shortages, according to a survey from accountants Deloitte. If the plans translate into action, they could help ease long-standing problems with weak productivity in Britain, which many economists blame on lower rates of business investment than in other rich nations. "CFOs seem to be looking past Omicron and plan to focus their businesses on growth in 2022," said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte.

  • Is Visa Stock A Buy As Covid Trends Cut Into Visa's Cash-To-Credit Conversion Runway?

    Visa has a strong earnings track record and is making more moves in digital payments. Is the stock a buy right now?

  • Lululemon Falls After Warning Omicron to Hit Sales, Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares tumbled after the company warned that financial results will come at the low end of previous guidance, saying the omicron coronavirus variant was constraining its operations.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Cells

  • Financial Stocks To Watch: This IBD 50 Brokerage Nears New Buy Point As Financial Plays Outperform

    Among top financial stocks to watch, Stifel, a St. Louis-based brokerage services provider, traded near a new buy point on Monday.

  • California Governor Newsom Proposes Record $213 Billion Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled a $213 billion general fund budget for the next fiscal year, buttressed by a $45.7 billion surplus as the most populous U.S. state enjoys strong tax revenue in the lopsided recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers

  • Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

    Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined

  • Is Zoom Stock A Buy? Bears Fret Over Microsoft Teams Essentials

    Yes, shares in Zoom Video soared during the coronavirus crisis. But what's the outlook for Zoom stock after the Five9 merger failed to close?