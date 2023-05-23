Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.30 on the 3rd of July, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.5%, which is below the industry average.

Aristocrat Leisure's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Aristocrat Leisure was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 51.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.08 total annually to A$0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 22% over that duration. Aristocrat Leisure has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Aristocrat Leisure has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Aristocrat Leisure's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Aristocrat Leisure Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Aristocrat Leisure is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 15 Aristocrat Leisure analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

