Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX:ALL) market cap touched AU$27b last week, benefiting both individual investors who own 49% as well as institutions

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Aristocrat Leisure indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 45% ownership

Recent purchases by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While individual investors were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s AU$1.3b market cap gain, institutions too had a 39% share in those profits.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Aristocrat Leisure.

ASX:ALL Ownership Breakdown January 22nd 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aristocrat Leisure?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Aristocrat Leisure already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Aristocrat Leisure, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:ALL Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Aristocrat Leisure. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 7.2%. The second and third largest shareholders are Australian Super Pty Ltd and State Street Global Advisors, Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 6.3%.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Aristocrat Leisure

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Aristocrat Leisure Limited in their own names. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own AU$41m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 49% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Aristocrat Leisure. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 11%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

