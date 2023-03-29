Aristotle Global Equity Strategy Sold Haleon plc (HLN) for More Compelling Opportunities

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, an investment management company, released its “Global Equity Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 12.67% net of fees, compared to a 9.77% return for the MSCI World Index (net) and a 9.76% return for the MSCI ACWI Index (net). In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Global Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a consumer healthcare products company. On March 28, 2023, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) stock closed at $8.11 per share. One-month return of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) was 2.40%, and its year-to-date shares gained 1.38% of their value. Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) has a market capitalization of $37.446 billion.

Aristotle Global Equity Strategy made the following comment about Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"We received shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN), a U.K.-based global consumer health company, following its spinoff in July from GSK. We initially invested in GSK in the first quarter of 2021 and had identified the planned separation of the consumer health and biopharmaceutical businesses as a catalyst. While we believe Haleon possesses the requisite Q-V-C characteristics, we decided to sell our position (while remaining invested in GSK) to partially fund the purchase of Koninklijke DSM, an investment opportunity we find more compelling."

10 Cheapest Dental Schools for International Students

Maksym Poriechkin/Shutterstock.com

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 21 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) in another article and shared Cooper Investors' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.