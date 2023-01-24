Arithmos appoints Maurizio Giraudo as Managing Director of the new Life Sciences Business Consulting Unit

In a strategic growth move, the Life Sciences Technology and Regulatory company, headquartered in Verona, Italy, recruits Maurizio Giraudo to head its Business Consulting division.

VERONA, Italy, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arithmos today announced the appointment of Maurizio Giraudo to the role of Managing Director for its Business Consulting division. The strategic hiring comes fresh off a year of consolidated growth and expansion for Arithmos as it looks to not only become a market leader in technology solutions and safety and regulatory services, but a trusted consulting partner in digital transformation and business growth.

Maurizio Giraudo, Managing Director, Divisione Life Sciences Business Consulting di Arithmos

With a law degree from La Sapienza University in Rome, Maurizio Giraudo is a management consulting professional with over 20 years of experience in Life Sciences from commercial excellence and digital transformation to R&D, regulatory affairs and manufacturing for global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. His career also boasts consulting experience with Accenture and EY, with a combined 14 years as a senior consultant and manager in the Life Sciences divisions.

Arithmos is looking to start the new year right where it left off in 2022: with a clear focus and a strategic growth plan. After its merger with seQure and acquisition of The CQA Company in the United Kingdom, Arithmos now has a complete portfolio of technology solutions, safety and pharmacovigilance services as well as regulatory and quality assurance coverage for the entire GxP environment.

Maurizio Giraudo said "I am certainly enthusiastic to join the growing Arithmos team and contribute to this exciting trajectory it's on. Arithmos' unique combination of regulatory and quality assurance coupled with technology gives companies the right toolset to face the challenges of the life sciences industry today, but they need to know how to use it. That is where I hope to step in. Consulting is where pharma, biotech and medical device companies get their ideas and strategies off the ground. Arithmos has already built an operational powerhouse, I am just hoping to strengthen it".

Paolo Morelli, CEO and Founder of Arithmos, added "Our team is excited to have Maurizio Giraudo on board and step into this leadership position. Arithmos has been a whirlwind journey of change and growth over the past year, but always focused on where we want to go, and that means strengthening the value proposition for our clients. Maurizio's career track record speaks for itself, and with him guiding our business consulting unit, we are not only going to give our clients the right tools to succeed, we are going to help them get there, with the best strategy possible".

About Arithmos

Arithmos helps Life Sciences companies to gain the best business value through technology-enabled solutions. With the business units seQure and The CQA Company, Arithmos provide Quality Compliance and Consulting services. Arithmos delivers solutions and services for:

Pharmacovigilance & Safety

Regulatory Document Management

Reporting & Analytics

eClinical

Cloud Services

IT Services

Quality Management

Computer System Validation

Regulatory Affairs

