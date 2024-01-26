Aritzia Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth CA$7.00m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aritzia

The Independent Director Aldo Bensadoun made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$3.0m worth of shares at a price of CA$24.49 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$34.71. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Aritzia insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Aritzia

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Aritzia insiders own 19% of the company, currently worth about CA$726m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aritzia Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Aritzia insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Aritzia insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Aritzia and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

