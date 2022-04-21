U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

Aritzia to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

·1 min read
In this article:
  • ATZAF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on May 5, 2022. A conference call to discuss the earnings results will follow.

Aritzia (CNW Group/Aritzia Inc.)
Aritzia (CNW Group/Aritzia Inc.)

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, May 5 2022

Time: 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET

To participate in the conference call:

A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call:

  • Please dial 1-855-669-9658 and the replay access code 8779;
    An archive of the webcast will be accessible on Aritzia's website.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style — all with the wellbeing of our people and planet in mind.

Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 100+ boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Everyday Luxury. To elevate your world.TM

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aritzia-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2022-financial-results-301529468.html

SOURCE Aritzia Inc.

