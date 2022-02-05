Ariva Gets Ready For Historic Forum Event Set To Take Place Next Month In Dubai

KIEL, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2022 / The collaboration between Ariva , WTFI and GTF has now firmly been established. To that end, the main focus of this partnership shall be on tourism and blockchain integration, as both the blockchain and tourism industries are immensely popular in this day and age and the potential with both of these sectors working together to achieve what neither could on their own would indeed seem to be limitless.

A significant moment of this new collaboration shall be highlighted during an upcoming event which has the potential to initiate some groundbreaking developments for both the tourism and blockchain industries.

Huge event to take place next month

The first aspect of the new partnership which shall take precedence is that of the upcoming ‘Global Tourism Forum Leaders Summit - Blockchain for Travel' event which is scheduled to occur on March 26th, 2022, at Rixos Premium JBR in Dubai, UAE. Here, cryptocurrency and blockchain professionals as well as experts shall participate along with world-renowned surprise opinion leaders who will attend as speakers and visitors.

The importance of the event cannot be overstated, as it is said to be a cornerstone in the field of successfully combining blockchain and tourism. The entire world will be watching this event with great interest, and it is sure to play a critical role in determining which direction both the blockchain as well as the tourism sectors will go from now on.

Importance of the event

As such, the sale of tickets priced with symbolic figures will be made accessible soon, and these tickets may be purchased with crypto utilising Ariva.Finance's payment gateway on Ariva's, GTF's, and WTFI's respective websites for those who wish to participate in the forum but have not been personally invited.

Moreover, the Global Tourism Forum is the most significant event organization in the tourism business, bringing together world leaders from all walks of life. Some of the main figures who provided the keynote in Global Tourism Forum events included Francois Hollande (Former President of France), Jack Straw (Former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom), David Sassoli (Former President of the European Parliament), and Sébastien Bazin (Chairman and CEO of ACCOR).

Story continues

Regular updates and additional information shall be provided via the official websites and relevant social media channels.

About Ariva, GTF and WTFI

Ariva is a project that aims to be actively used in the global and local travel and tourism industries. It offers a global travel and tourism network where users may meet with all relevant service providers via past trip experiences, comments, and cryptocurrency reservations. The Ariva token, ARV , is a BEP-20 created with the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.

The World Tourism Forum Institute is a global tourism, development, and investment organization. It is a major global body committed to promoting nations, initiatives, programmes, and brands in the travel and tourism industry. WFTI funds and conducts a number of projects aimed at promoting the hosting country on a global scale.

The Global Tourist Forum is an effort of multinational institutions that serves as a venue for addressing the tourism and travel community's concerns. The UN World Tourism Organization organises the event four times a year at global capitals across the globe to bring together world leaders from the travel and tourism sector.

Contact Information

Contact Person: Hans S.

Address: Kiel, Germany

Company: Ariva Co.

Email: support@ariva.digital

Location : Kiel, Germany

Disclaimer : The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

SOURCE: Ariva Co.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/687426/Ariva-Gets-Ready-For-Historic-Forum-Event-Set-To-Take-Place-Next-Month-In-Dubai



