U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.91
    +0.93 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,763.96
    -0.86 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,021.24
    -31.01 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.95
    -7.09 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.03
    +0.73 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.70
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.32 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4630
    +0.0530 (+3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    -0.0056 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7740
    +0.4730 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,147.09
    -2,519.40 (-5.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.97
    -54.09 (-4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Ariva: What to know about this revolutionary blockchain protocol

Ariva.digital
·3 min read

Kiel, Germany, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain technology and by extension, cryptocurrencies have transformed traditional finance and become applied to different sectors globally. However, the travel and tourism industry is one of the few sectors slow to adopt blockchain technology.

This billion-dollar industry still largely operates using the traditional system that is inefficient and does not reward travelers and tourists. Thankfully a new blockchain platform Ariva seeks to change this by introducing a next-generation blockchain-based ecosystem for the travel and tourism industry.

An Extensive ecosystem

Ariva intends to transform the global travel and tourism industry by integrating modern products and features within its ecosystem. This is divided into three main products, namely Ariva.World, Ariva.Club and Ariva.Finance.

These products are interconnected and allow tourists and travelers to share a unique experience that is powered by blockchain technology.

Ariva World

Ariva.World is a travel & tourism network that connects travelers with tourism service providers and features different products. Tourists can access a travel portal where they can make ticket and vacation bookings using cryptocurrency. This portal supports several cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, BNB, and its native Ariva coin.

It also features a travel review blog built on the blockchain and designed to reward authors and contributors with cryptocurrencies.

An online shop where valuable local goods and artifacts can be sold using cryptocurrencies. Travel service providers like hotels, tour guides, airlines, and restaurants can leverage the product & service management panel to manage their services on the platform effectively.

Ariva Finance

To further simplify payments within the tourism sector, Ariva has launched a crypto-based payment gateway called Ariva.Finance. Ariva.Finance is easy to set up and deploy on websites and mobile apps.

Transaction mades on Ariva.Finance is smooth and quick with low fees involved. This ensures that users get the best value on the platform when compared to other payment gateways. Businesses can also display their QR codes which the prospective buyer can scan to complete transactions.

The payment gateway is also free to use and supports popular wallets and cryptocurrencies. In addition, users can store their cryptocurrencies within the inbuilt wallets secured with the latest security features.

Ariva.Club

Ariva.Club is the first blockchain-based social media platform that is dedicated to the travel and tourism industry. It provides an enabling environment for anyone to share their traveling experience and recommend tourism service providers.

Ariva.club uses a unique spam system to filter out fake endorsements and promote trustworthy posts on personal experiences from travelers. In addition, the platform is equipped with a user-friendly interface, and users can share photos, videos, and blogs of their travel experience.

Ariva.club is also designed to reward authors and active contributors in the native ARV coins that can be exchanged for fiat on supported exchanges.

Ecosystem powered by a unique utility coin

ARV is a BEP-20 coin that serves as the payment coin for the different products and services offered within the Ariva ecosystem.

Ariva is also developing its native blockchain that will be launched in the future and provide a unique ecosystem for its products.

It provides immense benefits and eliminates the need for travelers to use traditional credit cards that expose travelers' details to third-party companies. In addition, ARV does not have a transaction limit restriction, and holders can make multiple payments in their destination holiday countries.

Users can make cheap cross-border transactions when compared to the high commissions associated with credit cards. Holders can also speculate on the coin and make significant profits.

ARV has a total market supply of 100,000,000,000 and can be bought on popular exchanges like PancakeSwap, Probit, and XT.com exchanges. More exchange listings are soon to be announced. You can learn more about Ariva by visiting the website https://ariva.digital/.

Media Contact -

Email - arivacoin@gmail.com

Company - Ariva.digital

Source Link


Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Stock Is Rising as the Market Sinks

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were riding a wave of enthusiasm 4% higher in morning trading Friday, even as the overall market was down. The cruise ship operator released a third-quarter business update that showed bookings for 2022 cruises were running ahead of pre-pandemic levels. The cruise industry was arguably the hardest hit by the pandemic because even when the rest of the economy was allowed to reopen, cruise operators were forced to remain in port.

  • DOJ Challenges JetBlue-American Airlines Alliance

    The federal government and several states have filed an antitrust complaint seeking to prevent JetBlue and American from cooperating in New York and Boston.

  • Vail Resorts to undertake record $320 million in ski-resort upgrades

    Keystone Resort will be the biggest beneficiary with a 555-acre expansion, but Vail Mountain and Breckenridge Resort are getting new or upgraded ski lifts as well.

  • The American Airlines and JetBlue Alliance Is Under Threat. Why It Matters.

    The Justice Department alleges that the alliance hurts competition, but the two airlines plus some outside analysts say the opposite is true.

  • Delta has banned more than 1,600 unruly passengers

    The airline said it has reported more than 600 people to the Federal Aviation Administration.

  • Carnival Hopes That Slow and Steady Will Win the Race

    The leading cruise line expects to have half of its fleet cruising by the end of next month. It reports third-quarter results on Friday morning.

  • 'Travel Is Back', Says TripAdvisor CEO

    Sep.23 -- Stephen Kaufer, TripAdvisor CEO & Co-Founder, tells Matt Miller of Bloomberg Markets that 'travel is back.' This week, the Biden administration said it will soon allow entry to most foreign air travelers as long as they’re fully vaccinated against Covid-19, marking the most sweeping change to U.S. travel policies in months.

  • These Are the Airlines Most and Least Likely to Lose Your Luggage

    Allegiant Air came out on top for the third year in a row.

  • Disney World Takes a Big Step Into the New Normal

    The end of virtual queues for Disney's Hollywood Studios' wildly popular "Star Wars" ride is really just the beginning of the tollbooths.

  • Disney reveals 8 new tenants headed to Flamingo Crossings center in metro Orlando

    The 200,000-square-foot Flamingo Crossings shopping center — a Disney master-planned development on the west side of the theme park resort — has revealed eight additional restaurants and retailers who will be tenants there.

  • Vail Resorts and Toyota Announce Mobility Partnership to Enhance Guest Experience for Outdoor Adventurers across U.S.

    Vail Resorts and Toyota have announced a multi-year strategic partnership across the 33 mountain resorts in Vail Resorts' U.S. portfolio, including iconic destinations like Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Park City Mountain, and Stowe Mountain Resort. In addition to providing safe and fuel-efficient transportation for guests staying in resort lodging and mountain operations teams, as Vail Resorts' first-ever Mobility Partner, Toyota will provide best-in-class activities that enhance how

  • Will Turkey become the new ‘red list’ launderette?

    <strong>Exclusive:</strong> Eased travel restrictions, low living costs and excellent air links make Istanbul and the rest of the country a tempting alternative to hotel quarantine

  • Why Carnival Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) had jumped a solid 3% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday after the cruise line announced it is on track to have 50% of its fleet sailing again by October, and 65% by the end of the year. In its press release this morning, Carnival said that by the end of October, it will have resumed operations on 42 ships covering eight of its cruise line brands: Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O, and Cunard.

  • United Airlines delays return of popular nonstop flights from SFO

    United Airlines has postponed the return of nonstop flights from San Francisco International Airport to Atlanta, New Orleans and Pittsburgh. The SFO to Atlanta nonstop resumed briefly during July and August of 2020 before being halted again. A word of caution: United, as with all airlines, can change flight schedules or cancel flights altogether, depending on demand and government travel restrictions.

  • Are Any Airline Stocks Buys As DOJ Targets American-JetBlue Pact?

    Delta Air Lines and other airline stocks have rebounded with travel as the coronavirus pandemic starts to wane, but the rebound is likely to be uneven.

  • 10 Hidden Hotel Fees That Sneak Up on You

    Getting away can be a restful, nourishing and peaceful experience. There's just something about sleeping in a hotel where you don't have to make your own bed or clean your own room that can rejuvenate...

  • The Airlines With The Worst Coach Seats — From Best To Worst

    Travelers tend to assume that coach class seating is the same among all airlines, aka, not great. But that just isn't the case; indeed some airlines are worse than others, offering even less legroom...

  • 10 Cheap Weekend Getaways Across the US

    It's fall, and now — before the cold weather and the rush of the holiday set in — is a perfect time to take a weekend getaway. And it doesn't have to cost a bundle. No matter which corner...

  • Taiwan asks to join trade group, says China might interfere

    Taiwan announced Thursday it has applied to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group, setting up a potential clash with rival Beijing over the status of the island democracy. The Chinese government, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, gave no details of how it might respond but said the island has no right to join international bodies. A Taiwan Cabinet minister said the island's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership might be disrupted if China, which applied last week, is admitted first.

  • The Delta Variant Has Sapped Travel Stocks. What’s Next.

    The Covid-19 variant has weighed on airline, lodging, and other stocks as businesses rethink travel plans. Some analysts think Hilton and Delta Air Lines may offer respite from the volatility.