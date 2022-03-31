U.S. markets closed

Arixa Capital Hires Eric Cooper, Vice President of Construction

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce that Eric Cooper has joined the company as Vice President of Construction. In this role, Mr. Cooper is responsible for enhancing Arixa's construction risk management, through further development of Arixa's funds control program and construction underwriting, as well as building the scalable infrastructure that will allow Arixa to continue to grow its construction lending platform. Mr. Cooper comes to Arixa with over a decade of onsite construction project management experience and five years of construction lending experience.

Prior to joining Arixa, Mr. Cooper was the Vice President of Construction Operations at Genesis Capital. During his five years with that company, he oversaw the development of a nationwide residential construction underwriting program and was responsible for managing the in-house funds control team.

Eric Cooper shares, "As I suspected, Arixa Capital has an incredible culture, talented staff and a fantastic borrower base. I feel lucky and excited to further build out the construction department to best serve both borrowers and investors."

Earlier in his career, Mr. Cooper was the onsite supervisor and project manager for a two-year project, building an ultra-luxury custom home for a celebrity client in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills, with the highly regarded general contractor Corbin Reeves. From 2013 to 2015, Mr. Cooper was a project manager for ANR Industries, where he oversaw all aspects of luxury single-family residential construction projects in the Los Angeles area, from conceptual design through final sale. From 2010 to 2013, Mr. Cooper worked as a project manager for Anchor Loans where he oversaw all aspects of remodeling for single-family residential projects with resale values between $700,000 and $3,000,000.

Arixa Capital's Managing Director, Greg Hebner, said, "We are excited to bring someone like Eric onto the Arixa team. Eric's deep construction experience and his passion for client service is an ideal fit for our team. As Arixa continues to grow its lending business across larger construction projects and new geographies, Eric's extensive industry knowledge will allow us to execute on our growth plans and maintain the high level of service that our clients expect, while also mitigating risk for our fund investors."

Contact:
Eric Cooper
Vice President, Construction Operations
M 818-692-9646
E ecooper@arixacapital.com

About the Company
Arixa Capital is one of the premier private real estate lenders and credit fund managers in the Western U.S., providing small balance loan solutions to lower middle-market residential and commercial investors and developers. Visit www.arixacapital.com for more information on investing or borrowing.

