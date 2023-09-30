Arizona has $2 billion in unclaimed funds. Have you checked to see if any is yours?

Arizona might be holding onto some of your money.

It could be from a checking or savings account or a stock holding you have forgotten about, an old uncashed check or the contents of a safe deposit box. It could be funds from a deceased person that you might have a claim to.

The state of Arizona is the custodian of this type of property for the rightful owner. The state will return property to those who provide proof showing their right to claim it.

Here's how you can check to see if you have unclaimed money or property that is being held by the state — and how to get it back.

How do I know if I have unclaimed funds in Arizona?

Start at the Arizona Department of Revenue, which is the state’s custodian of unclaimed property. You can search its records online to see if you have unclaimed money or other property in the state’s possession.

What is the best site to search for unclaimed money?

Go to the Arizona Department of Revenue website — https://azdor.gov/unclaimed-property — to start your search. You also can use a national website, MissingMoney.com.

How do I get unclaimed money in Arizona?

You have to file a claim with the state Department of Revenue. You can file a claim online, or do so in person at the department's offices at 1600 W. Monroe St. in Phoenix.

Did you win: 11 unclaimed Arizona Lottery tickets outstanding, millions up for grabs

How much unclaimed money is in Arizona?

There is more than $2 billion in unclaimed money, according to the Department of Revenue. In the last fiscal year, which ended in June, $61 million was returned to Arizonans, according to the department.

Who can claim Arizona’s abandoned funds?

You can claim funds and property that were yours, or that were owned by a business or nonprofit (with additional paperwork involved). You also can claim property on behalf of others, including dead individuals, but you have to prove you have the authority to do so (more paperwork involved in that, too).

What proof is necessary to claim abandoned funds?

To claim money or property that was yours, you need to provide a copy of your photo identification or have a notary sign the claim form. You must provide proof of your Social Security number and address as listed on the website. Proof of address can include a driver’s license, state tax returns, bank or utility statements, vehicle registration and more. See a list at https://azdor.gov/unclaimed-property/owners-file-claim/evidence-original-owner.

Story continues

What kind of abandoned funds would show up on the Arizona unclaimed funds list?

Old bank accounts, uncashed checks, investments such as stocks and bonds, and goodies stashed in safe deposit boxes show up on Arizona’s list. Usually, after 1 to 3 years during which a bank or other entity can’t reach an owner, the items are turned over to the state, which keeps them for 35 years. Items from safe deposit boxes are sold at auction but proceeds are kept for the owners.

How long does it take to get unclaimed money from Arizona?

Most claims are handled within 90 days after they are received. But some properties, like mutual fund shares or stocks, can take longer, up to 120 days, according to the Department of Revenue.

Reach reporter Stacey Barchenger at stacey.barchenger@arizonarepublic.com or 480-416-5669.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Unclaimed funds in Arizona: How to check to see if any of it is yours