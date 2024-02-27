Arizona auctioning millions worth of valuables left in safe deposit boxes

The Arizona Department of Revenue will hold its annual public auction of unclaimed items from abandoned safe-deposit boxes over five days starting Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Items for sale include unclaimed jewelry, coins, currency and various collectibles from 1,300 lots.

The auction will be conducted online only at www.sierraauction.com and will start at noon on Feb. 28 and conclude on March 3 at 5 pm.

However, Sierra will also host an in-person preview day on March 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4298 N. 35th Dr. in Phoenix. Items also can be viewed on the Sierra Auction website .

Sales proceeds from auctioned items will be transferred to a custodial account and held for the rightful owners to claim. The department will safeguard funds until they can be returned to people making rightful claims. The agency said it returned $61 million to owners over 12 months, ending June 30, 2023.

"If a safe deposit box is abandoned for three years and the bank can't locate the owners, they will send the contents to the Department of Revenue for safekeeping," said department spokeswoman Rebecca Wilder in an email. "Rightful owners could also be heirs to the property if the original owner is deceased."

The department will make an attempt to locate the owners, helped by the online claiming process.

"After about three years in our possession, if we are unable to locate the owners of the property, we will put these items up for auction," Wilder added. "The proceeds of the auction are then put in an account, which owners can claim for up to 35 years, after which time the funds are transferred to the state general fund."

Arizona is overseeing nearly $2.22 billion in total unclaimed property to date.

You may search to see if you have unclaimed assets on the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona to auction millions in unclaimed jewels, coins