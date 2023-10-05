At this Arizona-centric boutique, Sip & Shop is more than a clever name

When the pandemic forced Tiffany Shultz’s career to an abrupt halt, she was faced with two choices: Collect unemployment and hope things changed sooner rather than later, or pivot.

Shultz chose the latter and as a result found herself in a new entrepreneurial career that was nowhere on her professional radar.

“It was a means to an end to ride out COVID,” said Shultz, owner of Sip & Shop, her boutique that specializes in selling local wares to patrons who can browse while, you guessed it, sipping on wine, beer or wine-based cocktails. “I truly never expected to own a store. It was never in my mind.”

But since late 2020, when she opened her shop at Gilbert’s SanTan Village mall, it definitely has been. Success led Shultz to open a second Sip & Shop in July at Verde at Cooley Station, also in Gilbert.

A portrait of Tiffany Shultz on Sept. 6, 2023, at Sip & Shop in Gilbert.

More than 60 local businesses have a presence at her boutiques, offering jewelry, bath and body products, clothing, accessories, eye-catching home decor, bar essentials and food.

Shultz’s professional background is in public relations and marketing. She was doing festivals and events, including production of the popular Vintage & Vino event. But when the pandemic hit, effectively shutting down all live events and any activity involving crowds, she found herself at a crossroads.

“I could not do festivals and events. All my eggs were in one basket,” Shultz recalled.

To explore her options, Shultz did a pop-up event with local businesses also needing to find their footing in an uncertain world. She opened in a small space in SanTan Village, not far from her current location, intending for it to be a six-week pop-up.

It did well. Vendors asked Shultz to do it again, but on a more permanent basis. She wasn’t quick to agree.

“Vendors really pushed for it. The community wanted us to stay open. I had to think long and hard,” she said. “But I wanted to support small businesses and support the community.”

Tiffany Shultz (center) talks with Nicole Webber (left) and Cassie Montgomery (right, both employees) on Sept. 6, 2023, at Sip & Shop in Gilbert.

Inspired by Vintage & Vino, Shultz added the sip component and did wine tastings at first. That amenity has expanded to the offerings she has today, which requires a specific license.

Story continues

The license covers beer and wine, but there is a bloody mary and margarita, both made with a wine-based liquor.

“I love wine and having cocktails with girlfriends or my husband, so I wanted a place to offer shopping while sipping,” she said.

When Sip & Shop started, it featured 30 vendors. That number has since more than doubled. The shop’s profits have tripled from when it first opened, and business is up by at least 10% this year compared with last year, Shultz said.

Sip & Shop on Sept. 6, 2023, in Gilbert.

Sip & Shop is among the women-owned businesses that generate and support an estimated $1.9 trillion in receipts, 10.9 million employees and $432.1 billion in annual payroll, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Customers come seeking gifts for their friends, family — or themselves. Realtors seek out client gifts and bridal and baby shower attendees swing by for something fun and cute to give the guest of honor. Some of the most popular items now include humorous pieces in the form of signs, glassware and towels, home decor, unique jewelry and bath bombs, she said.

Shultz crafts an inventory featuring variety with no duplicates.

“We want everyone to be successful,” she said.

Katie Hubbs has been a Sip & Shop customer since it opened and has shopped and sipped at the new location. Buying local is important to her and the fact that it carries items from small Arizona businesses was what initially drew her in, she said.

Hubbs has purchased baby items, like cute silicon infant puzzles and a teether for a baby shower she would attend. She’s also shopped for bachelorette parties, a girlfriend’s birthday and T-shirts for her husband. Hubbs has been to many of the boutique’s events, too.

“You can really find gifts for anybody there and things for yourself,” said Hubbs, who lives in Gilbert. “There’s always something new and different that I don’t see at other events or shops.”

A self-described red wine girl, Hubbs enjoys the inviting vibe that makes her want to relax and linger.

“It’s like a different kind of sports bar, somewhere you can have your girlfriends around the bar and hang out and have a drink,” she said. “It’s such a fun place and very welcoming.”

Shultz grew up in Mesa and has an affinity for not only local businesses and made-in-Arizona everything but also small and women-owned companies. When she was on the fence about opening Sip & Shop, this was a major factor in encouraging her to get off it.

“Supporting other small businesses and supporting other women is most rewarding for me. For a lot of these businesses, it wouldn’t make sense to have their own store,” Shultz said. “But to have built a store where they can sell the things they create or bake is the best part.”

What: Sip & Shop

Where: 2486 S. Recker Road. Suite 101, Gilbert. Also, 2180 E. Williams Field Road, Suite 108, Gilbert

Employees: 15

Interesting stat: Women-owned businesses account for 21.4% of businesses in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Details: sipandshoparizona.com

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gilbert boutique Sip & Shop grew from owner's pandemic pivot