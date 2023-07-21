These Arizona companies are top in state, though Fortune 500 doesn't tell the whole story

Ten Arizona-based companies earned some bragging rights by landing on this year’s Fortune 500 list.

But are these the state’s true corporate standard-bearers? That depends on how you slice the numbers.

Fortune compiled its list of top 500 companies nationally by focusing on 2022 sales or revenue, but other measures such as profitability and overall corporate value produce different results.

When viewed through some of these other lenses, a few consumer-focused companies fell back while technology firms, especially those engaged in semiconductor manufacturing, rose closer to the top. A case in point is Microchip Technology, which didn’t make the Fortune 500 list of revenue leaders but ranked second overall in total earnings and second in market capitalization, which measures the value of the company’s shares in the stock market.

Copper-mining giant Freeport-McMoRan is Arizona’s overall standout, leading the state in both profitability and capitalization and ranking second for revenue of Arizona companies on the Fortune 500 list.

Electronic parts distributor Avnet Inc. led the Arizona contingent on the Fortune 500 based on revenue. Walmart was the national leader for the 11th straight year, chalking up $611 billion in 2022 sales.

Here are the 10 Arizona leaders in the revenue category, as tracked by Fortune:

1. Avnet Inc., $24.3 billion

2. Freeport-McMoRan, $22.8 billion

3. Reliance Steel & Aluminum, $17 billion

4. Opendoor Technologies, $15.6 billion

5. Carvana, $13.6 billion

6. Republic Services, $13.5 billion

7. Insight Enterprises, $10.4 billion

8. On Semiconductor, $8.3 billion

9. Taylor Morrison Home, $8.2 billion

10. Knight-Swift Transportation, $7.4 billion

In terms of profitability, it’s a different situation for some companies. For instance, revenue leaders Carvana and Opendoor Technologies both were unprofitable, with expenses exceeding their relatively high revenue.

Here are Arizona’s leaders for net income over the four most recent calendar quarters, as compiled by yahoo.com/finance:

1. Freeport-McMoRan, $3.47 billion

2. Microchip Technology, $2.07 billion

3. On Semiconductor, $1.9 billion

4. Reliance Steel & Aluminum, $1.84 billion

5. Republic Services, $1.49 billion

6. Taylor Morrison Home, $1.05 billion

7. Western Alliance Bancorp, $1.04 billion

8. Meritage Homes, $992 million

9. Carlisle Cos., $922 million

10. Avnet Inc., $858 million

Another useful measure is stock-market capitalization, which tracks the total value of each company’s shares, thus reflecting the collective wisdom of investors about these companies, their opportunities and challenges. As a point of reference, Arizona’s 10 capitalization leaders are collectively worth about one-tenth the value of Apple Inc., whose stock-market value recently topped $3 trillion.

These capitalization figures were compiled by researcher Morningstar as of July 12:

1. Freeport-McMoRan, $58.4 billion

2. Microchip Technology, $49.4 billion

3. Republic Services, $47.2 billion

4. On Semiconductor, $42.6 billion

5. Align Technology, $27.4 billion

6. First Solar, $20.8 billion

7. Reliance Steel & Aluminum, $16.7 billion

8. Axon Enterprise, $14.5 billion

9. Carlisle Cos., $13.5 billion

10. Gen Digital, $12.1 billion

In short, only four companies made each of the three Arizona top-10 lists: Freeport-McMoRan, trash hauler Republic Services, On Semiconductor and Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Of note, all of the Arizona corporate leaders shown in the three charts above are headquartered in either Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe or Chandler. This shows the concentration of the state’s corporate heavyweights in a relatively small geographic area.

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

