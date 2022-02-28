U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

Arizona Company Works With M3F Festival to Bring Clean Power

New Use Energy
·3 min read

M3F & New Use

M3F &amp; New Use
M3F & New Use

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Use Energy Solutions (NUE), a Tempe-based company specializing in mobile & rapidly deployable solar+battery systems, will continue its drive to lower carbon emissions at festivals and events by solar powering several facilities at the upcoming M3F Festival, which will be held at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix on March 4-5.

Formerly known as the McDowell Mountain Music Festival, the event was originally conceived as a team-building exercise for its producers, WESPAC Construction, and has raised $3.2 million for charity since launching in 2004, including $1.1 million donated in the last two years alone. The NUE team was introduced to M3F organizers by a mutual friend, former legislator Ken Clark, who was also director of the state energy office under Governor Janet Napolitano.

"The M3F Festival is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate what we can do to make outdoor events more sustainable and enjoyable by eliminating noisy and polluting gas generators," said Lee Feliciano, COO of New Use Energy. "We are an Arizona-based company that builds mobile solar solutions that can move into an event's area, set up quickly, meet the power requirements and be removed easily. Local events like M3F provide us with a platform to continue to show the rest of the country what's possible using today's technology and eliminate the use of fossil fuel-powered generators. The fact that we are using repurposed solar panels donated by ASU's Photovoltaic Reliability Lab for two of our systems is the icing on the cake."

"We are excited to have this unique local company, New Use Energy, bring the latest mobile solar solutions to power our merchandising and information booths, making them effectively zero carbon emitters for the event," said JJ Stewart, M3F's Sustainability Team Lead. "They are also powering and managing the phone and device charging tent, and the tent they are bringing is made of the latest lightweight solar panels. This is very much in line with our goals."

About NUE

New Use Energy Solutions, Inc. (NUE) is an Arizona-based company whose mission is to provide affordable clean energy for anyone, anywhere. NUE engineers and manufactures affordable solar+battery systems that replace traditional fossil fuel alternatives such as portable generators. NUE emphasizes mobility as well as field serviceability to maximize the usable life of our products. Advantages of NUE's products include SPEED of deployment, SIMPLICITY of the technology and SUSTAINABILITY of the solution.

About M3F

M3F (McDowell Mountain Music Festival) is a 100% nonprofit two-day music festival established in 2004. In a commitment to giving back, M3F has adopted a 3 Cs belief - community, culture, and charity. M3F has donated over $3.2 million since its start in 2004 and is completely run by volunteers.

Contact
Paul Shmotolokha
pshmotolokha@newuseenergy.com

Related Images






Image 1: M3F & New Use



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


