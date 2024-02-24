Arizona expected to add 100K new jobs by 2025. These industries will grow the most

Employment numbers in Arizona were projected to increase but remain below expectations, according to a recent report from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

The report projected Arizona will see a 1.5% growth in employment by 2025, adding 102,656 new jobs.

Specific job sectors like construction, health care, education and trade occupations were expected to see the most growth.

There was anticipated job growth in 10 of the 11 tracked sectors, but these numbers for each remained moderated due to the cost of financing and the consequences of 2022 and 2023 federal fund rate increases, according to the report.

Here's a look at the state of Arizona's report on employment figures through the second quarter of 2025.

How much are Arizona employees paid? See The Republic's latest salary database

What Arizona jobs will see the most employment growth by 2025?

Manufacturing leads the list with a projected 1.3% increase in jobs by 2025, representing 4,985 new jobs in production for computer, technology and transportation equipment. This sector represents the largest job gains for one particular field, according to the report.

Tech manufacturing in Arizona has seen demand from the likes of industry heavy hitter, Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacture, whose north Phoenix facility was slated to open by 2025 despite numerous delays.

Next on the list was health care and social assistance. This industry was expected to see a 3.9% increase in jobs, representing 33,885 new jobs across the state, with demand attributed in part to a growing population of Arizonans reaching Medicare eligibility.

Construction was projected to add a hefty 14,288 jobs marking a 3.3% increase, but these figures represented a slowdown attributed to federal rate increases and a 32% decrease in Arizona building permits, according to the report.

Transportation and warehousing were on track to add 6,260 new jobs, marking a 2.2% increase. However, the report warned the field was expected to decelerate as the industry reaches economic maturity.

Story continues

To wrap up the highlighted fields, the report said leisure and hospitality would have a 1.9% increase growth with 14,538 new jobs, coming off already monumental growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

Money: What's the average salary in Arizona? Here's what we know

What county will see the most job growth?

Greenlee and Pinal counties were projected to see the largest job growth rate, at 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Maricopa County would see large job gains of 81,541, and Pima County of 9,722 new jobs, according to the report.

Maricopa County represents 79.4% of all jobs gained in the state between now and the second quarter of 2025, with Pima County representing 9.5%.

How accurate is the report?

The Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity said it conducted the report under a variety of economic and societal conditions that if changed in the real world, could alter the result of employment projections.

These variables included that there were no major economic, societal or political disruptions and that governments were able to operate within their budget, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: These Arizona jobs expected to grow most by 2025