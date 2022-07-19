U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

Arizona extends partnership with CGI to transform state-wide financial management and accounting system with cloud-based, mobile-first solution

PHOENIX, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the State of Arizona has extended its strategic partnership with the company for 10 years for an upgrade of the state's financial and accounting system. CGI will upgrade the Arizona Financial Information System (AFIS) with CGI Advantage®, a built-for-government enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that streamlines processes and transforms the user experience.

The State of Arizona has extended its strategic partnership with CGI for 10 more years.

"The State of Arizona is excited and proud to continue our strategic partnership with CGI on the Advantage system. We are looking forward to modernizing the State's financial system with the SaaS, mobile-first solution that the new version offers," said Angela Dillard, Statewide Chief Financial Officer of the State of Arizona.

CGI Advantage is built-for-government with an intuitive and responsive user experience that's built on a secure, flexible platform. Hosted on the CGI Advantage Cloud, CGI will transform the state's financial system with a modern, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. The solution meets the state's enterprise-wide business requirements, eliminates time-consuming software upgrades, enables greater data-driven decision making, creates efficiencies with automation, and creates a path to accelerate and drive continuous improvements and innovations. AFIS is the state-wide financial management system for all Arizona agencies and processes more than 31 million transactions each year.

"We are proud to extend our 35-year partnership with the State of Arizona for another 10 years to provide a solution for AFIS that eliminates product customizations and provides mobile access to a modern workforce while maintaining support of critical state business capabilities," said Joanna Robinson, Senior Vice-President of CGI's U.S. West Operations. "We are committed to providing a platform that enables data-driven decisions and supports the state's long-term goal to improve quality, create new efficiencies, and drive innovations."

CGI Advantage meets the state's requirements, reducing risk and total cost of ownership. A proven solution featuring an intuitive and holistic approach, CGI Advantage is based on more than 45 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 84,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Stock Market Symbols
GIB (NYSE)
GIB.A (TSX)
www.cgi.com/newsroom

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arizona-extends-partnership-with-cgi-to-transform-state-wide-financial-management-and-accounting-system-with-cloud-based-mobile-first-solution-301588945.html

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.

