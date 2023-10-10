New Arizona Family Tax Rebates Up to $750 Coming Soon

More than 740,000 Arizona families will soon receive one-time tax rebates.

Many Arizona families will receive money from the state soon, due to a new tax plan in the state budget. Those who qualify for the Arizona Families Tax Rebate can look forward to a rebate of up to $750.

Here's what you need to know about who qualifies, how much you can expect, and when you anticipate receiving your rebate.

Arizona state tax

As in many states, Arizona had a significant budget surplus — of over $2 billion. During budget negotiations, Republican lawmakers allocated approximately $260 million to create the Arizona Families Tax Rebate. (Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs approved the state's $17.8 billion budget in May.)

State officials say the rebate, which is essentially a one-time child tax rebate is designed to provide relief to Arizonans dealing with the challenges of high inflation. Reportedly, around $740,000 Arizona taxpayers could receive the payments.

Other states offer residents other forms of tax relief to help with inflation, like the recent gas tax suspension in Georgia and the grocery tax holiday in Tennessee.

Also, Arizona isn’t the only state sending money to eligible residents this year. Several states are sending so-called “stimulus checks,” tax refunds, and rebates this year to millions of eligible residents.

Last year, Arizona lawmakers passed legislation cutting the state’s income tax rate to a flat rate of 2.5% from 2.98%. The new Arizona flat personal income tax rate wasn’t expected until 2024. But the lower rate is effective now (in 2023) due to higher-than-expected tax revenues.

Arizona Families Tax Rebate: Who qualifies?

If you are a year-round resident of Arizona and claimed the state's tax credit for dependents on your 2021 tax return, you may be eligible for the Arizona Families Tax Rebate. To qualify, you must also have owed a minimum of $1 in taxes during 2019, 2020, or 2021.

The state will use recent tax information to identify Arizonans who qualify, so residents won't need to apply for a rebate.

Story continues

How much is the family tax rebate in Arizona?

Qualifying taxpayers can receive the rebate for up to three dependents.

For dependents under 17, the rebate is $250 per dependent.

For dependents aged 17 and older, the rebate is $100.

So, in some cases, families with multiple dependents can receive up to $750.

When will rebates be sent?

The Arizona Department of Revenue is expected to distribute the rebates by Nov. 15, 2023.

How will families receive the Arizona rebate?

According to recent news reports, eligible families will receive the rebate money through direct deposit or paper checks delivered via mail. State officials are expected to provide additional details about the rebates as they become available.