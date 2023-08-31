Arizona gas prices up 7 cents, 50 cents more than the national average

Gas prices have hit a wall across the U.S. since last week, registering only a one-cent decline, while markets in Arizona continue to pay the price following a seven-cent increase to the state's pump average.

The state's rank among the highest-paying territories throughout the nation only solidified Thursday. According to AAA's weekly report, Arizona remains the seventh most expensive place to fill up, paying around $4.32 on average, tied with Utah.

"Gas prices in Arizona are still rising, about 7 cents in the last week, but the rate is slowing," AAA Mountain West Group spokesperson Julian Paredes told The Arizona Republic.

Compared to the country-wide average, nestled at $3.82, Copper State residents are currently paying around 50 cents more. Over the past three weeks, Arizona totals have jumped by nearly 33 cents.

The reported U.S. average, $3.82 is about seven cents more than it was last month and just two cents less than it was this time in 2022.

According to AAA, pump prices have remained relatively in check, even as damage assessments are still being made in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia along the Atlantic coastline.

“With visits to the pump rather flat and the price of oil hovering around the $80 per barrel mark, the national average for a gallon of gas will likely stay where it is through this holiday weekend,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in the release. “Hurricane Idalia may cause regional price jumps due to station damage, flooded roads, and power outages, but as in past years, these things are usually fixed in a few weeks.”

Additionally, AAA stated that some experts have noted overall demand of the resource did not live up to previous summer standards this year, "with consumption getting little 'lift' from vacation travel this summer despite retail gasoline prices below last year's."

New numbers tallied by the Energy Information Administration, as cited by AAA, saw gasoline demand increase from 8.91 million barrels per day to 9.07 last week. In response, domestic stocks took a shallow dip from 217.6 million barrels of crude oil to 217.4 million.

Story continues

Domestic crude inventories reported a massive hit, however, dropping from 433.5 million barrels of crude oil to 422.9 million.

Wednesday's close to the formal trading session had West Texas Intermediate gain 47 cents, increasing its price to $81.63.

Top 10: Who's paying the most?

California: $5.29 (+0.03)

Washington: $5.10 (+0.04)

Hawaii: $4.79 (+0.01)

Oregon: $4.76 (+0.04)

Alaska: $4.61 (+0.06)

Nevada: $4.51 (+0.04)

Arizona: $4.32 (+0.07)

Utah: $4.32 (+0.10)

Idaho: $4.16 (+0.04)

Illinois: $4.06 (-0.05)

Impact: Phoenix warns how climate change could cost the city, Sky Harbor and your investments

County-by-county breakdown

At the county level, the scope of damage done to Arizona markets is significant. For now, only four counties - Navajo, Apache, Yuma and Greenlee - have evaded the dreaded $4 zone.

Everyone else was not as lucky.

Maricopa still stands as the 48th state's priciest county, sitting at $4.53 on average for a gallon of gas.

In terms of biggest gain, that took place in Graham County, which for months offered the best price point in the state but has since moved into the badlands after a 26-cent catapult sent its total to $4.11.

Counties who saw the smallest increases were in both Navajo and Yuma, where their totals only added three cents, for averages of $3.98 and $3.94, respectively.

As for the best place to top off, that can be found in Greenlee County, where even with an 11-cent hike, it remains Arizona's most favorable option at $3.91.

Here is how the state is shaping up:

Maricopa: $4.53 (+0.05)

Pinal: $4.41 (+0.05)

Santa Cruz: $4.17 (+0.05)

Mohave: $4.15 (+0.05)

Yavapai: $4.12 (+0.07)

Graham: $4.11 (+0.26)

Coconino: $4.10 (+0.04)

La Paz: $4.10 (+0.08)

Pima: $4.08 (+0.11)

Gila: $4.05 (+0.11)

Cochise: $4.03 (+0.15)

Navajo: $3.98 (+0.03)

Apache: $3.98 (+0.04)

Yuma: $3.94 (+0.03)

Greenlee: $3.91 (+0.11)

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona gas prices climbing, national average cut by a penny