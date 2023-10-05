Arizona gas prices are 7th highest in the US, despite decrease in cost

Gas prices across the country registered big declines over the past week, with Arizona markets shaving 10 cents off the state's average price for a gallon of gasoline.

Since making the switch to the typically cheaper winter blend, Arizona gas prices had several rough weeks that saw prices increasing each week, pushing Maricopa County into $5 territory, according to AAA data.

That lasted until Thursday, when the Grand Canyon state finally saw a decline, losing 10 cents off for a statewide average of $4.59.

Arizona's average still remains well above the national counterpart, though, by nearly 83 cents. As of Thursday, Arizona held its rank as the seventh-highest state in the country for gas prices.

The U.S. average gas price was $3.76 a gallon following a seven-cent drop since the week prior. It is five cents more than it was in September but seven cents cheaper than this time in 2022.

“Drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump as the seasonal swoon picks up momentum,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in the association's weekly report. “At least one state has locations selling gas below $3 a gallon, and we should begin to see more states join in over the next few weeks.”

Updated data released by the Energy Information Administration, as cited by AAA, showed a big decline in gas demand last week, plummeting from 8.62 million barrels per day to 8.01 million. In response, total gasoline stocks rebounded heavily, growing by 6.5 million barrels of crude oil for a total of 227 million.

Wednesday's close to the formal trading session saw West Texas Intermediate take a spill and plunge by $5.01, settling its total at $84.22. The last time the price fell below $85 was on Aug. 31, according to Union Pacific statistics.

Where is gas most expensive in the United States?

California: $5.93 (-0.10)

Washington: $5.10 (+0.02)

Nevada: $5.03 (-0.16)

Hawaii: $4.87

Oregon: $4.72

Alaska: $4.63 (+0.01)

Arizona: $4.59 (-0.10)

Idaho: $4.11 (-0.02)

Utah: $4.09 (-0.09)

Montana: $4.05 (-0.11)

How much does gas cost across Arizona?

With the 10-cent decrease for the state as a whole and decreases at the county level, Arizona counties are still paying $4 or more on average per gallon at the pup.

Only two counties — Graham and Apache — saw their gas prices increase this week, with the former taking the bigger hit. According to AAA data, Graham County added 10 cents to its tab, putting its price at $4.32 a gallon, the sixth most expensive in the state.

The biggest loss was in Maricopa County, where prices dropped 15 cents for an average rate of $4.88 a gallon. Maricopa County, unsurprisingly, still has the most expensive gas in the state.

On the flip side, Greenlee caps off the list as the state's cheapest county, where after losing 10 cents off its total, residents were paying $4.09 per gallon on average.

Here is how the rest of the state is shaping up:

Maricopa: $4.88 (-0.15)

Pinal: $4.79 (-0.08)

Mohvae: $4.40 (-0.07)

Coconino: $4.39 (-0.02)

Yavapai: $4.34 (-0.03)

Graham: $4.32 (+0.10)

La Paz: $4.30 (-0.02)

Santa Cruz: $4.27 (-0.02)

Gila: $4.21

Navajo: $4.19 (-0.03)

Pima: $4.17 (-0.08)

Yuma: $4.16 (-0.02)

Apache: $4.11 (+0.02)

Cochise: $4.10 (-0.02)

Greenlee: $4.09 (-0.10)

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona gas prices are 7th highest in the US