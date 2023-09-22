Arizona gas prices climb 14 cents as Phoenix area flirts with $5 a gallon

With the national average for a gallon of gasoline falling 2 cents from what AAA claims may be its 2023 peak of $3.88 earlier this week, Arizona prices continue to climb, jumping an additional 14 cents since last Thursday.

As of Sept. 21, Copper State residents were paying an average of $4.65 at the pump, nearly 80 cents more than that of the current $3.86 U.S. average.

The country's current average of $3.86 is in lockstep with last month's price, but is 18 cents more than it was this time last year, according to AAA.

Arizona remains among the states with the most expensive gas prices, with West Coast states dominating the list.

According to AAA's weekly report, Arizona moved up to sixth place, trailing neighbors California ($5.79) and Nevada ($5.06) as well as Hawaii, Washington and Oregon.

The Grand Canyon state's 14-cent climb since last week also notched it as the third-highest gain throughout the nation, behind Nevada and California, where the averages shot up 33 cents and 29 cents, respectively.

Issues surrounding Arizona's woes are well documented. Lack of refinery capital, unique fuel requirements and an intense summer that plagued refinery output have all taken a toll on motorists' wallets.

Even as temperatures around the country begin to cool, and hurricane season winds down ― putting less pressure on some of the state's refinery partners ― high oil prices could further delay much-needed relief for the state.

However, nationally ― even with rising oil prices ― the situation looks far better than the current one taking place in the 48th state.

“The recent drop in the national average, while small, is fairly typical this time of year as much of the country makes the switch to less expensive winter blend gasoline,” AAA spokesperson, Andrew Gross said. “But the gradual seasonal decline in pump prices is being slowed by higher oil costs, hovering around $90 a barrel.”

Recent data posted by the Energy Information Administration saw gasoline demand register a small bump last week, rising from 8.31 million barrels per day to 8.41 million. In tandem, total domestic stocks dipped, from 220.3 million barrels of crude oil to 219.5 million.

Wednesday's end to the formal trading session had West Texas Intermediate price decreased by 92 cents, bringing its price point down to $90.28. Compared with this time in 2022, crude oil prices are up by more than nearly $8.

Top 10: Who's paying the most?

California: $5.79 (+0.29)

Nevada: $5.06 (+0.33)

Washington: $5.04 (-0.01)

Hawaii: $4.83 (+0.04)

Oregon: $4.68 (-0.02)

Arizona: $4.65 (+0.14)

Alaska: $4.60

Utah: $4.25 (-0.07)

Montana: $4.19 (-0.01)

Idaho: $4.14 (-0.01)

County-by-county breakdown: Maricopa nearing $5

It was another week of big price hikes across Arizona counties this week.

Maricopa County is still the most expensive place to top off in Arizona, as the state's fastest growing and most populous county flirts with $5-a-gallon territory again after adding 20 cents to its average.

The smallest increase was seen in Navajo County, up only a penny. That rendered it the cheapest county to buy gas.

All Arizona county averages were firmly above $4 as of Thursday, while not a single one was able to record a price decrease.

These are this week's rankings:

Maricopa: $4.98 (+0.20)

Pinal: $4.86 (+0.19)

Coconino: $4.40 (+0.14)

Mohave: $4.39 (+0.12)

Yavapai: $4.30 (+0.10)

Santa Cruz: $4.28 (+0.07)

La Paz: $4.27 (+0.11)

Pima: $4.25 (+0.02)

Gila: $4.20 (+0.08)

Greenlee: $4.18 (+0.11)

Graham: $4.13 (+0.02)

Yuma: $4.12 (+0.07)

Cochise: $4.12 (+0.06)

Apache: $4.07 (+0.02)

Navajo: $4.06 (+0.01)

