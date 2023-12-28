Arizona gas prices are climbing again. Here's what you can expect to pay

Arizona gas prices recorded another price gain this week, dragging the state back into the top 10 most expensive states to fill up.

According to AAA's gas price tracker, Arizona markets crept up by 4 cents since the week before, raising pump totals to an average of $3.31.

Last week, AAA officials stated that the period of plummeting pump prices would escape alongside the holiday season, which has stayed the case.

The Grand Canyon state had evaded the top 10 most expansive states list following the end of September, but with oil prices returning to the mid-$70 per barrel mark, the state has reentered the fray at No. 10.

Nationally, the average gas price per gallon remained the same, sitting at last week's mark of $3.12.

Recently released data from the Energy Information Administration, as cited by GasBuddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan, saw gasoline inventories fall by 0.6 million barrels of crude oil, settling the stock at 226.1 million. On the flip side, gas demand rose by 439,000 barrels per day since the previous week, bringing the tally to 9.17 million.

De Haan's report stated that before its release, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) had dropped by 88 cents, for a total of $73.23.

How much does gas cost across Arizona?

Only four Arizona counties tacked on to their average gas price this week, causing quite the stir among the state's rankings.

The biggest gain this week took place in Pima County, where Arizona's cheapest option for the last few weeks added 15 cents to its total, pulling it up to $3.17.

The most expensive county experienced a shift as well, with Apache County at $3.43, even after losing a penny of its average total.

Graham County had this week's biggest loss and now has the least expensive gas in the state, dropping 13 cents for a mean of $3.01.

As for the rest of the state, here is how things stacked up:

Apache: $3.43 (-0.01)

Mohave: $3.42 (-0.05)

Gila: $3.40 (-0.06)

Navajo: $3.39 (-0.02)

Yuma: $3.37 (-0.01)

Coconino: $3.34 (-0.10)

Maricopa: $3.34 (+0.06)

Yavapai: $3.33 (-0.04)

La Paz: $3.32 (-0.03)

Cochise: $3.29 (-0.06)

Greenlee: $3.19 (-0.08)

Pima: $3.17 (+0.15)

Pinal: $3.15 (+0.05)

Santa Cruz: $3.14 (+0.01)

Graham: $3.01 (-0.13)

Story continues

Creeping back up again: Gas prices are rising. Here's why you're paying more

Most expensive: Least expensive: Hawaii: $4.67 (-0.01) Texas: $2.67 (-0.01) California: $4.65 (+0.08) Mississippi: $2.67 (+0.01) Washington: $4.14 (-0.03) Arkansas: $2.68 (-0.01) Nevada: $3.90 (+0.01) Missouri: $2.69 (-0.02) Oregon: $3.80 (-0.02) Oklahoma: $2.70 (+0.01) Alaska: $3.62 (-0.10) Wisconsin: $2.72 (-0.04) Pennsylvania: $3.41 (-0.02) Kansas: $2.73 New York: $3.37 (-0.02) Louisiana: $2.74 (+0.03) Vermont: $3.31 (-0.02) Tennessee: $2.78 (-0.02) Arizona: $3.31 (+0.04) Colorado: $2.79 (-0.08)

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona gas prices continue to climb