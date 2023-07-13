Arizona gas prices dip by a nickel, now 22 cents above rising national average

As inflation levels continue to cool, the average price for a gallon of gas across the U.S. saw a slight spike from last week, climbing up by 3 cents.

Thursday's reported nationwide average of $3.55 is about 3 cents more than it was a month ago but $1.08 less than this time last year, according to AAA.

The catalyst for the recent bump in pump prices is rising oil costs, which have jumped from the upper $60s per barrel the week prior to now around the mid-$70s.

“Gas demand has fallen nearly 10 percent since the holiday, as folks have returned to their day-to-day driving routines,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a news release. “Typically, this would lower gas prices, but such a move is being countered for now by the increasing cost for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline.”

New data released by the Energy Information Administration, as cited by AAA, saw gas demand sink significantly, going from 9.6 million barrels per day to 8.76 million. Total domestic stocks stayed stagnant, however, keeping at last week's total of 219.5 million barrels of crude oil.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in his breakdown that total domestic stocks are down 5.5 million barrels since July 2022 ― around 2.4% ― and 7% lower than this month's typical five-year average.

Wednesday's close to the formal trading session had West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increase by 92 cents, ending the day at $75.75.

Arizona loses a nickel; gas prices 22 cents above national average

The copper state's prices didn't receive the same type of drop they have been accustomed to lately, but pumps around the state still shed some weight.

After losing a nickel from last week's statewide average, Arizona's total now sits at about $3.77, and is now out of the top 10 most expensive gas markets in the country.

Both Arizona and Utah were tied for largest price decrease this week at 5 cents, while a plethora of states saw trends move in the opposite direction, such as Florida, which tacked on a nation-leading 11 cents.

But now, with an eight-point swing on the score sheet, the Grand Canyon state has continued to gain ground on reuniting somewhere in the middle with its national counterpart, roughly just 22 cents apart.

Last week: Arizona pump prices drop 11 cents on average; 30 cents above national average

Top 10: Which states are paying the most for gas?

Washington: $4.95

California: $4.90

Hawaii: $4.70

Oregon: $4.61

Alaska: $4.29

Nevada: $4.23

Idaho: $3.91

Colorado: $3.84

Utah: $3.84

Illinois: $3.80

County-by-county breakdown

Arizona's counties maintained their rankings relatively since last Thursday, with only two adding to their totals.

The increases were seen in Pinal and Greenlee counties; however, the pair only went up by a penny and 2 cents, respectively.

Pima County recorded the largest decrease in the state, shaving 11 cents off its total and dropping it among the ranks. Coconino County held its spot as having the most expensive gas in Arizona, while Graham County continues to run the table as the state's cheapest market.

When put all together, these are the standings:

Coconino: $3.93 (-0.02)

Yavapai: $3.88 (-0.02)

Santa Cruz: $3.87 (-0.02)

Maricopa: $3.86 (-0.04)

Mohave: $3.81 (-0.03)

Navajo: $3.79 (-0.01)

Apache: $3.77 (-0.02)

Yuma: $3.74 (-0.05)

La Paz: $3.71 (-0.05)

Pinal: $3.70 (+0.01)

Gila: $3.51 (-0.04)

Pima: $3.50 (-0.11)

Cochise: $3.48

Greenlee: $3.33 (+0.02)

Graham: $3.25 (-0.01)

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona gas prices fall 5 cents; national average increases