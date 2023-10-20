Arizona gas prices have dropped. Here's how much you'll pay to fill up around the state

Gas prices were falling by about a penny a day according to AAA data, as Arizona recorded yet another decline in its state average, this time by 16 cents.

On Thursday, AAA reported that Arizona residents were paying an average of $4.25 per gallon across the state, about 69 cents above the U.S. average.

Since October began, the state has seen 44 cents come off its state-wide average, with residents seeing the effects of the typically cheaper winter blend of gasoline at the pumps.

This week's 16-cent drop put Arizona second behind California in terms of states with the largest price decreases. However, Arizona's rank among the top 10 highest-paying states did not budge, staying in seventh place.

Change on the way? Gasoline blend used in Phoenix could change to combat price spikes

Nationally, prices continued their downward trend as well, falling by eight cents since last week, bringing the country's average price for a gallon of gas to $3.56. That price is 32 cents less than it was in September and 29 cents less than this time in 2022.

According to AAA, war in the Middle East has helped slow additional price declines, with oil prices hovering in the mid $80 range.

“The oil market is watching to see if the war between Israel and Hamas widens, so the price is stuck at a rather elevated price in the mid-$80s per barrel. This, in turn, is slowing the decline in gas prices," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

New data released by the Energy Information Administration, as cited by AAA, showed gasoline demand increased from 8.58 million barrels per day to 8.94 million. In turn, total domestic stocks fell by 2.4 million barrels of crude oil, nestling at 223.3 million.

Total domestic commercial crude supplies also took a hit, losing 4.5 million barrels of crude oil, settling at 419.7 million.

Wednesday's close to the formal trading session had West Texas Intermediate hold firm at $86.66.

Who's paying the most for gas in the U.S.?

California: $5.52 (-0.18)

Washington: $4.84 (-0.12)

Hawaii: $4.77 (-0.05)

Nevada: $4.72 (-0.12)

Oregon: $4.48 (-0.11)

Alaska: $4.44 (-0.14)

Arizona: $4.25 (-0.16)

Idaho: $3.96 (-0.05)

Montana: $3.91 (-0.06)

Utah: $3.87 (-0.11)

Story continues

How much does gas cost across Arizona?

Another week of solid price drops were seen across Arizona counties since the past week, finally pushing some areas below $4.

The biggest decrease this week took place in Pinal County, where residents saw 27 cents come off its average, placing the price at $4.27.

Only one county, Graham, failed to report a decline in its price, holding its average to $4.31.

In terms of price, Maricopa remains the state's most expensive county, running residents on average $4.41 a gallon.

Pima County still sits as the best place in Arizona to fill up, sporting an average total of around $3.90 following a 10-cent drop from the week prior.

Here is how the rest of the state shapes up:

Maricopa: $4.41 (-0.22)

Mohave: $4.31 (-0.02)

Graham: $4.31

Pinal: $4.27 (-0.27)

Coconino: $4.26 (-0.06)

Yavapai: $4.21 (-0.07)

Gila: $4.15 (-0.02)

Santa Cruz: $4.08 (-0.11)

Greenlee: $4.05 (-0.03)

Navajo: $4.04 (-0.07)

La Paz: $4.02 (-0.16)

Yuma: $3.99 (-0.15)

Apache: $3.95 (-0.08)

Cochise: $3.94 (-0.12)

Pima: $3.90 (-0.10)

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona gas prices fall 16 cents. Here's what to know