Arizona gas prices jumps by 17 cents, but experts say a drop can be expected soon

Arizona gas prices rose significantly since last week, increasing by 17 cents, but according to experts, prices are expected to drop this fall.

This recent rise continues the state’s steady upward trend that has Arizona ranked as one of the most expensive places to fill up.

According to AAA's Thursday report, Arizona remained the seventh most expensive state in the U.S., with residents paying an average of $4.51, about 64 cents more compared to the rest of the country.

The national average also increased by 5 cents this week, rising to $3.85. It’s the same price as August, but 15 cents higher than this time last year. The culprit, according to AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross, is a surge in oil costs.

“Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand,” Gross said in the report. “The slide in people fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days getting shorter and the weather less pleasant. But the usual decline in pump prices is being stymied for now by these high oil costs.”

Recent data from the Energy Information Administration, cited by AAA, saw gas demand decrease from 9.32 million barrels per day to 8.31 million. Meanwhile, total domestic stocks jumped from 214.7 million barrels of crude oil to 220.3 million.

The Energy Information Administration also reported that oil prices fell Wednesday, and total domestic commercial crude increased from 4 million barrels of crude oil to 420.6 million.

At Wednesday’s close of the formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate stocks dropped by 32 cents and brought the price to $88.52.

Arizona is 7th most expensive state for gas

California: $5.50

Washington: $5.05

Hawaii: $4.79

Nevada: $4.73

Oregon: $4.70

Alaska: $4.60

Arizona: $4.51

Utah: $4.32

Montana: $4.20

Idaho: $4.15

Maricopa remains most expensive county in Arizona

Maricopa County remained in the top spot with the average price of gas at $4.78 per gallon, while Yuma took the last spot. The highest increase reported came from Pinal County, with a 26-cent average price increase this week, Maricopa coming in second at 23 cents and Pima in third at 19 cents.

Not a single county in Arizona reported a dip, but Graham was the only county that didn't report changes this week.

Maricopa: $4.78 (+0.23)

Pinal: $4.67 (+0.26)

Mohave: $4.27 (+0.07)

Coconino: $4.26 (+0.05)

Pima: $4.23 (+0.19)

Santa Cruz: $4.21 (+0.04)

Yavapai: $4.20 (+0.04)

La Paz: $4.16 (+0.06)

Gila: $4.12 (+0.06)

Graham: $4.11

Greenlee: $4.07 (+0.10)

Cochise: $4.06 (+0.02)

Apache: $4.05 (+0.04)

Navajo: $4.05 (+0.06)

Yuma: $4.05 (+0.07)

