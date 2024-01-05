Arizona gas prices rise to start 2024. Here's what you can expect to pay

While the national average price for a gallon of gas declined slightly this week, Arizona markets were not as fortunate.

On Thursday, AAA reported that Arizona residents were paying about $3.33 on average at pumps across the state, a two-cent increase from the week prior.

According to officials, gas prices will likely be in limbo throughout January "barring some unexpected shocks to the global oil market."

“January is a bit of a blah time of year, and gas prices are in the doldrums as well,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in the group's weekly release.

As for the U.S., the national average took a three-cent dip this week, settling the country-wide price at $3.09. AAA stated that Thursday's reported average is 15 cents less than in December and 17 cents less than the start of last year.

Recently published data from the Energy Information Administration, as cited by AAA, showed that gas demand plummeted, going from 9.17 million barrels per day to 7.95 million. In response, total domestic stocks of the resource heavily rebounded to the tune of 10.9 million barrels of crude oil, placing the stash at 237 million.

As for total domestic commercial crude inventories, those fell by 5.5 million barrels of crude oil, for a total of 431.1 million.

Wednesday's end to the formal trading session saw West Texas Intermediate rise by $2.32, closing the price at $72.70.

How much does gas cost across Arizona?

2024 is off to a less than stellar start for the Grand Canyon state, as less than half of Arizona's counties recorded a price decrease since last week.

The biggest increase was seen in Maricopa County, where the state's most populous county tacked on a nickel to its average price for a total of $3.39. After trending near the lower half of the standings over the last few weeks, Maricopa is now back in the fray, ranking as Arizona's third most expensive county to fill up in.

For now, Mohave County takes the top spot for the most expensive Arizona county, charging consumers an average of $3.42. Mohave's price did not budge since the prior week.

Apache County saw the biggest loss in average price this week, shedding eight cents off its mean cost for a total of $3.35.

Lastly, Graham County remained the state's cheapest option, running residents just $3.01 to fill up.

Here is how the rest of the state looks to open up the new year:

Mohave: $3.42

Gila: $3.40

Maricopa: $3.39 (+0.05)

Yuma: $3.38 (+0.01)

Navajo: $3.35 (-0.04)

Apache: $3.35 (-0.08)

La Paz: $3.33 (+0.01)

Coconino: $3.32 (-0.02)

Yavapai: $3.29 (-0.04)

Cochise: $3.28 (-0.01)

Greenlee: $3.21 (-0.02)

Pinal: $3.19 (+0.04)

Pima: $3.18 (+0.01)

Santa Cruz: $3.12 (-0.02)

Graham: $3.01

Where is gas the most and least expensive in the US?

Most expensive: Least expensive: California: $4.71 (+0.06) Oklahoma: $2.65 (-0.05) Hawaii: $4.66 (-0.01) Arkansas: $2.65 (-0.03) Washington: $4.11 (-0.03) Texas: $2.66 (-0.01) Nevada: $3.94 (+0.04) Mississippi: $2.66 (-0.01) Oregon: $3.76 (-0.04) Wisconsin: $2.66 (-0.06) Alaska: $3.62 Missouri: $2.67 (-0.02) Pennsylvania: $3.38 (-0.03) Kansas: $2.70 (-0.03) New York: $3.34 (-0.03) Ohio: $2.71 (-0.14) Arizona: $3.33 (+0.02) Tennessee: $2.72 (-0.06) Vermont: $3.28 (-0.03) Indiana: $2.77 (-0.10)

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona gas prices rise to start 2024. Here's what you'll pay