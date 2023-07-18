Arizona heat wave causes utilities APS, SRP to break electricity use records — twice

As the heat wave continues around metro Phoenix, electricity-usage records are tumbling along with temperature records.

Utilities Salt River Project and Arizona Public Service both reported record power use over the weekend, and usage in the coming days could even eclipse the new high marks.

SRP said it delivered a record estimated peak retail demand of 7,704 megawatts July 14, and that was surpassed by a new peak of 7,798 megawatts July 15. Those numbers eclipsed SRP’s prior peak of 7,620 megawatts set July 11, 2022.

One megawatt is enough to power about 225 average-sized homes.

APS reported a similar pattern and slightly higher totals, with customers using a record 7,798 megawatts of power July 14, only to be eclipsed by 8,191 megawatts of energy consumed at the peak of July 15. APS’ prior record was 7,660 megawatts set on July 30, 2020. The utility also had a heavy day July 16, delivering 7,962 megawatts of power, though that was slightly below the record set the day prior.

Rising temperatures propel electricity demand

A Waymo self-driving car drives on Seventh Street as the temperature of 115 degrees is displayed on a digital billboard in downtown Phoenix on July 17, 2023, marking the 18th day in a row of temperatures 110 degrees or more which tied the record from 1974.

July 15, a Saturday, marked the 16th consecutive day of temperatures around the Valley at or above 110 degrees. The daily peaks in energy use came at varying times late on those afternoons.

The record of 18 consecutive days of 110 degrees or more was set in June 1974, and was tied Monday. Tuesday could see that record broken.

APS officials downplayed hitting a new high for power usage over the weekend, even as many businesses were closed.

“Peak energy demands are highly sensitive to weather conditions, and when the heat and humidity occur over a weekend after a buildup of hot days, we can anticipate high peak records,” said Justin Joiner, vice president of resource management at APS, in a statement sent to The Arizona Republic.

Both utilities said their operations are reliable, with a range of energy sources from natural gas to nuclear power to solar used.

The record demand reflects not only hot weather that has kept air conditioners humming but also the continuing increase in population and businesses around the Phoenix area, along with humidity.

Cloud cover could help

More energy-use records might fall in coming days, though forecasts calling for cloudier conditions that could ease demand somewhat.

“We do not anticipate any additional new records at this time,” Joiner said.

The energy-use records were broken during a weekend when the Arizona Diamondbacks were playing on the road. Could the team’s return to Chase Field put significant air-conditioning demands on the grid here that could break the new record? Not necessarily, said APS, which services the ballpark.

“While Chase Field is a large customer, it uses a small percentage of the total energy consumed by our more than 1.3 million customers,” Joiner said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ariz. utilities APS, SRP break electricity use records amid heat wave