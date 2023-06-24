Arizona lifts cannabis product recall after follow-up testing

The Arizona Department of Health Services is lifting its recent recall of cannabis products.

The voluntary recall on June 14 had been implemented out of caution due to the possible presence of contaminants such as aspergillus and salmonella, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Initially, an unnamed Arizona cannabis establishment initiated a voluntary recall of specific products due to possible contamination, according to the ADHS.

The Arizona Medical Marijuana Act and Smart and Safe Arizona Act rules state that if a product tests positive, the facility can ask the laboratory to send the sample to another laboratory. If the second result is negative, it can be sent to a third laboratory — where the result would stand. The ADHS received test results that confirmed that the four marijuana products were negative for aspergillus and salmonella after the follow-up testing, according to a release from the ADHS.

These products are:

Cap's Frozen Lemon

Twisted Lemonz

Cherry Punch

Ghost Train Haze

There have still been no illnesses reported since the initial recall, according to a release.

The ADHS ensured patients that these specific products are free of contaminants and safe for consumption, according to a release.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona lifts marijuana product recall after follow-up testing