When Will Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Arizona Lithium Limited's (ASX:AZL) future prospects. Arizona Lithium Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in the United States. On 30 June 2023, the AU$88m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$14m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Arizona Lithium will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Arizona Lithium is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$14m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 86% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Arizona Lithium's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Arizona Lithium has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

