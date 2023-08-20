Arizona media trade organizations merge; larger group has 'room to stand boldly'

The industry groups representing Arizona television, radio, print and digital news outlets are merging to create the Arizona Media Association. Here, reporters from all platforms interview former Gov. Doug Ducey in 2021.

Two of Arizona’s media trade organizations are merging to create a group with more than 350 members aimed at protecting the rights of journalists, promoting access to news and information in Arizona and preparing for the future of the industry.

The Arizona Broadcasters Association and the Arizona Newspapers Association will combine and rebrand. The new entity will be called the Arizona Media Association. The organization’s members will include television, radio, print and digital news outlets from around the state.

Chris Kline will be president and CEO of the association, which will have five other full-time staff members.

“There is a significant amount of line-blurring that occurs between platforms,” Kline said of news organizations, like newspapers producing videos and podcasts and TV stations with digital news stories.

For most news consumers, all local outlets fall under the umbrella of local news, making the merger a logical next step for the industry organizations in Arizona.

“It gives us a lot of extra room to stand boldly,” Kline said of the partnership, with hundreds of companies across platforms.

The Arizona Media Association will continue to employ John Moody as lobbyist, to lobby on behalf of the journalism industry at the state level.

“Even if a law is unconstitutional and has First Amendment flags, that does not mean it doesn’t cost money, time and energy to fight it,” Kline said, referring both to lobbying and potentially suing the state over laws that infringe on the rights of journalists.

Earlier this year, for example, the state of Arizona agreed to pay news organizations, including The Arizona Republic and the ACLU of Arizona $69,000 in attorneys fees when the organizations successfully challenged a controversial state law last year that banned people from filming police from within 8 feet. Media organizations argued that the law, House Bill 2319, violated the First Amendment.

The Arizona Media Association also will be the umbrella organization for the Arizona Local News Foundation, which will fundraise and award grants to support the future of news in Arizona.

Supported work could include innovation projects that an outlet might want to try but needs additional funds; paid internships; hiring journalists; and other ventures to further the industry, Kline said.

The Arizona Media Association will provide the first funding to the foundation and then will seek support from donors to grow the reach.

Working with sales and growing the business side that funds most media organizations will also be a priority, he said.

In 2024, the group plans to launch a statewide paid media campaign about the value of local news and the community connections local news organizations bring. Kline said the push to show the “products, services and critical democratic role we play” is especially important in an election year.

Kline said Arizona is the first state to have its media trade organizations merge, but he said the conversation is happening across the country.

The merger is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

